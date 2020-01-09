Japan: 76% of console sales in 2019 were for Nintendo Switch

In case you are an everyday reader on a Wednesday you’ll have seen that the Famitsu charts frequently exhibit Nintendo’s dominance in Japan with their Swap household of programs. We’ve got came upon at this time whopping 76 % of console gross sales in Japan throughout 2019 had been for Nintendo’s newest platform which places the opposite older programs to disgrace.

The Swap offered four,493,903 items in Japan final yr, up 29% from 2018, which accounts for 76% of console gross sales within the nation for the yr. The Swap’s whole gross sales in Japan are actually as much as 11,383,449. Nintendo additionally offered 191,173 3DS items within the nation throughout 2019, which implies gross sales of Nintendo’s growing older clamshell handheld had been down 66%. GameSpot

