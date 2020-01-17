News

Japan: CoroCoro promises Animal Crossing New Horizons scoop in next edition

January 17, 2020
1 Min Read

I do hope that we get some REAL information, and never simply new information sprinkled in with WHAT WE ALREADY KNOW! Geez! The September direct barely informed us something new, and it actually began out by repeating what Nintendo confirmed us at E3. >.>

Generally I want Nintendo would deal with this sport the way in which it ought to be handled. It’s a main system vendor afterall, they usually barely launch information for it at any time when a brand new sport is popping out.

LikeLike

Reply

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment