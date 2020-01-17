Japan: CoroCoro promises Animal Crossing New Horizons scoop in next edition

Nintendo Change
A lot of massive Japanese gaming magazines are teasing Animal Crossing: New Horizons info of their subsequent editions, so it appears a blow out is coming for the extremely anticipated title. The newest journal which guarantees loads of info is CoroCoro Comedian which promise a particular scoop on the subsequent Animal Crossing recreation. It’s due out 15th February, so we will spherical up the data as soon as we have now it.
