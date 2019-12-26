December 26, 2019 | 2:01pm

Japan executed its first foreigner-born prisoner in a decade Thursday — a Chinese language man accused within the high-profile homicide of a household of 4, based on new studies.

The 40-year-old man, Wei Wei, was put to dying by hanging.

Wei burglarized the house of 41-year-old clothes seller Shinjiro Matsumoto in June 2003 and killed him, his spouse and their two youngsters in a conspiracy with two different Chinese language males, Justice Minister Masako Mori stated within the closing ruling, based on Kyodo Information.

The trio stole valuables from the household’s dwelling and used weights to submerge the household within the Hakata port within the metropolis of Fukuoka, Mori stated.

“It is an extremely cruel and brutal case in which the happily living family members, including an 8-year-old and 11-year-old, were all murdered because of truly selfish reasons,” Mori stated, based on the BBC.

Matsumoto and each youngsters had been strangled or smothered, and his spouse drowned within the tub, based on the report.

Japanese coverage dictates that dying row inmates will not be advised of their impending execution till the day it’s set to occur.

Japan has greater than 100 prisoners on dying row and 15 had been executed final 12 months, together with 13 members of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, the BBC reported.

The nation solely started disclosing the names of executed inmates in 2007 — and since then, just one foreigner was named, a Chinese language man hanged in 2009, based on the report.

That man had killed three Chinese language folks he lived with in Tokyo.

Thursday’s execution marked the primary ordered by Justice Minister Masako Mori since she assumed the submit in October, and the third this 12 months — since two males had been additionally executed by hanging in early August, Kyodo Information reported.

Wei’s two accomplices had been busted by Chinese language authorities after fleeing to China, based on the report. One in all them was executed in 2005, and the opposite was sentenced to life behind bars in return for surrendering to authorities and cooperating in investigations.

Wei Wei confessed to being concerned within the murders — however denied taking part in the main function, based on the outlet.