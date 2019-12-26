Japan Executes First Foreigner In Years – Chinese Man Who Killed A Family

Japan is one in every of simply two Group of Seven superior nations to retain the loss of life penalty – together with US.

Japan on Thursday executed a 40-year-old Chinese language man convicted of murdering a household of 4, within the nation’s first execution of a foreigner because the disclosure of particulars on sentences carried out started in 2007, the justice ministry mentioned.

The person, Wei Wei, had dedicated the murders in mid-2003 with two accomplices who had been additionally Chinese language nationals, media reported.

The opposite two fled to China and had been arrested there. One was executed in China in 2005 and the opposite acquired a life sentence, media mentioned.

Japan is one in every of simply two Group of Seven superior nations to retain the loss of life penalty – together with the USA – and an amazing majority of the general public favours it.

Prisoners are hanged in Japan, and the condemned are usually not informed when it their execution will happen till the morning of the day the sentence is carried out.

Some 120 prisoners are on loss of life row. Final 12 months, 15 had been executed – the best quantity for a decade – together with 13 former members of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, who had been convicted of finishing up sarin fuel assaults on the Tokyo subway.

The execution on Thursday was the 39th since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returned to energy in 2012, based on the justice ministry.

Earlier than 2007, the identification of these executed was not disclosed in information issued on capital punishment.

