Japan has the world’s most powerful passport for the third year in a row

Japan has entered the brand new decade with the world’s strongest passport, a brand new world rating has revealed.

The nation has secured the highest spot within the Henley Passport Index for the third consecutive yr, with its residents capable of journey to 191 nations all over the world visa-free.

The Singaporean passport was ranked in second place, with natives capable of journey with ease to 190 international locations. In joint third place had been South Korea and Germany with visa-free motion to 189 nations.

Nonetheless, the US and the UK have continued to fall on the index, this yr in joint eighth place alongside Belgium, Greece and Norway. All 5 nations can journey to 184 international locations.

It is a far cry from the US and UK’s lead on the index in 2015, when each international locations topped the rating. Final yr, two powers had been ranked in joint sixth place.

Elsewhere within the high ten, Finland and Italy share fourth place, with 188 international locations, whereas Denmark, Luxembourg, and Spain collectively maintain fifth place with 187.

In sixth place with 186 international locations are France and Sweden, with Austria, Eire, the Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland in joint seventh.

The highest ten is accomplished by Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Malta and New Zealand in joint ninth, who can all journey to 183 nations visa-free. Hungary, Lithuania and Slovakia are in tenth with 181.

The Henley Passport Index additionally singled out the ‘historic success story’ which is the ‘regular ascent’ of the UAE.

The nation, within the Center East, had climbed a outstanding 47 locations over the previous ten years and now sits in 18th place, with a visa-free rating of 171.

On the opposite finish of the journey freedom spectrum, Afghanistan stays on the backside of the index, with its nationals solely capable of go to 26 locations visa-free.

Iraq and Syria full the underside three international locations, with scores of 28 and 29.

Dr Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Companions, mentioned the newest rating offers a captivating perception right into a quickly altering world.

‘Asian international locations’ dominance of the highest spots is a transparent argument for the advantages of open-door insurance policies and the introduction of mutually useful commerce agreements’, he mentioned.

‘Over the previous few years, now we have seen the world adapt to mobility as a everlasting situation of worldwide life. The newest rankings present that the international locations that embrace this actuality are thriving, with their residents having fun with ever-increasing passport energy and the array of advantages that include it.’

Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Malta and New Zealand are in joint ninth. They will all journey to 183 nations visa-free