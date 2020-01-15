Japan: Latest Famitsu charts show Nintendo’s dominance

We now have the freshest Famitsu online game gross sales straight from Japan and it has been one other stellar week for Nintendo. The Kyoto-based firm at present has your complete prime ten on lock down with Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Protect persevering with their reign on the prime of the charts. Right here’s the best-selling software program and in Japan at current.

Software program Gross sales (adopted by lifetime gross sales)

[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Protect (The Pokemon Firm, 11/15/19) – 268,620 (three,256,754) [NSW] Mario Kart eight Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 66,295 (2,725,304) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion three (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 64,073 (570,071) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Swap Version (Bundle Model Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 62,808 (1,208,747) [NSW] Tremendous Smash Bros. Final (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 57,403 (three,510,455) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Mind Coaching for Nintendo Swap (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 57,212 (91,908) [NSW] Mario & Sonic on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Video games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 53,379 (248,507) [NSW] Ring Match Journey (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 51,930 (547,569) [NSW] Tremendous Mario Celebration (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 47,463 (1,311,173) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Swap Model (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 35,938 (372,933)

Gross sales (adopted by lifetime gross sales)

Swap – 252,776 (10,590,824) Swap Lite – 148,352 (1,193,735) HEARALPUBLICIST four Professional – 33,771 (1,428,741) HEARALPUBLICIST four – 31,832 (7,385,105) New 2DS LL (together with 2DS) – four,791 (1,694,913) New 3DS LL – 182 (5,886,097) Xbox One X – 160 (18,802) Xbox One S – 85 (92,689)

