Japan: Latest Famitsu review scores

The most recent version of fashionable Japanese gaming journal Famitsu is now with subscribers and it incorporates some huge identify opinions. The opinions embrace Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The latter title is the best scoring online game this week. Right here’s the opinions featured within the newest concern:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One) – 9/eight/9/eight [34/40]

Hexagroove (Swap) – 6/7/7/7 [27/40]

Kandagawa Jet Women (PS4) – eight/eight/eight/7 [31/40]

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (PS4) – eight/eight/9/9 [34/40]

Sacred Stones (Swap) – 6/eight/7/6 [27/40]

Sir Eatsalot (Swap) – 6/7/7/7 [27/40]

Sniper Elite III Final Version (Swap) – eight/eight/eight/7 [31/40]

Untitled Goose Sport (PS4, Xbox One, Swap) – 9/eight/9/7 [33/40]

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) – 9/9/10/10 [38/40]

Zombie Driver Immortal Version (Swap) – eight/7/9/6 [30/40]

