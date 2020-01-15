News

Japan: Latest Famitsu review scores

January 15, 2020
It appears as if the most recent version of standard Japanese gaming publication Famitsu has arrived with subscribers and with it comes a handful of evaluations. Sadly there aren’t any excessive scorers this week, however a number of the evaluations could also be of curiosity. Take a look on the scores beneath:

  • Anarcute (PS4, Change) – 7/7/7/eight [29/40]
  • Blasphemous (PS4, Change) – eight/eight/eight/7 [31/40]
  • Horizon Chase Turbo (PS4, Change) – 7/7/7/eight [29/40]
  • Lethis: Path of Progress (Change) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
  • Retimed (Change) – 7/7/6/7 [27/40]
  • void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium (PS4, Change) – eight/7/eight/eight [31/40]

  1. Query are they different Japanese evaluation websites? I doubt that Japan, the mecca of Video Video games, have just one website.

