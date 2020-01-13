Japan: Latest Famitsu video game charts

Apparently, the group at Famitsu has revealed estimated gross sales for the week of 30th December, 2019 to fifth January, 2020. Usually the charts are revealed on a Wednesday afternoon UK time. You’ll discover that this chart doesn’t embody gross sales, however on the software program facet of issues, Nintendo is clearly dominating. Simply take a look at the highest twenty as it’s comprised fully of Nintendo Swap titles!

Software program Gross sales (adopted by lifetime gross sales)

[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Protect (The Pokemon Firm, 11/15/19) – 196,925 (three,185,059) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion three (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 52,434 (558,432) [NSW] Mario Kart eight Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 52,195 (2,711,204) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Swap Version (Bundle Model Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 46,963 (1,192,902) [NSW] Mario & Sonic on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Video games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 44,605 (239,733) [NSW] Tremendous Smash Bros. Final (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 43,274 (three,496,326) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Mind Coaching for Nintendo Swap (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 41,455 (76,151) [NSW] Tremendous Mario Celebration (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 37,903 (1,301,613) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Swap Model (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 30,705 (367,700) [NSW] Ring Match Journey (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 30,432 (526,071) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Model Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 27,455 (three,280,215) [NSW] Tremendous Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 27,378 (827,882) [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Competition (Bandai Namco, 10/10/19) – 16,984 (142,482) [NSW] New Tremendous Mario Bros. U Deluxe (01/11/19) – 14,441 (762,zero30) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Restricted Version Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,586 (1,492,935) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Enjoyable (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 11,208 (431,790) [NSW] Tremendous Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 10,045 (2,057,591) [NSW] Yo-kai Watch four (Stage-5, 12/05/19) – 9,486 (56,382) [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Version (Restricted Version Included) (Sq. Enix, 09/27/19) – 7,973 (471,672) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 7,696 (791,570) [NSW] Jikkyou Highly effective Professional Yakyuu (Konami, 06/27/19) – 7,444 (217,703) [PS4] eFootball PES 2020 (Konami, 09/12/19) – 6,394 (126,109) [NSW] FIFA 20 Legacy Version (Digital Arts, 09/27/19) – 6,186 (50,142) [PS4] Name of Responsibility: Trendy Warfare (SIE, 10/25/19) – 6,zero46 (215,127) [NSW] Story of Seasons: Associates of Mineral City (Marvelous, 10/17/19) – 5,950 (124,032) [PS4] Detroit: Grow to be Human (Worth Choice) (SIE, 11/21/18) – 5,948 (27,163) [NSW] Olympic Video games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Recreation (Sega, 07/25/19) – 5,879 (87,370) [PS4] Mission Sakura Wars (Restricted Version Included) (Sega, 12/12/19) – 5,483 (166,771) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 5,425 (1,690,731) [NSW] Tremendous Bomberman R Smile Worth Assortment (Konami, 11/29/18) – 5,423 (67,645)

