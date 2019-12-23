Japan: Nintendo Dream readers most wanted games

The newest situation of Japanese Nintendo journal Nintendo Dream is now in subscribers palms. Each month they quiz their huge reader base to search out out which upcoming titles they’re wanting ahead to probably the most. This month’s most wished Nintendo recreation, now that Pokemon Sword & Protect is out, is Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Swap) – 37.1% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Swap) – 17.7% Tokyo Mirage Periods #FE Encore (Swap) – 15.5% Hatsune Miku: Challenge DIVA Mega Combine (Swap) – 12.5% Rune Manufacturing facility 5 (Swap) – 9.9% Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Swap) – eight.6% Story of Seasons Collection New Work (Swap) – eight.2% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Version (Swap) – 7.eight% TRIALS of MANA (Swap) – 7.three% Bayonetta three (Swap) – 6.zero% Remaining Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Version (Swap) – four.eight% Inazuma Eleven Eiyuu Tachi no Nice Highway (Swap) – four.three% Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Assortment (Swap) – three.four% Momotaro Dentetsu ～Showa Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!～(Swap) – three.1% Kotoba no Puzzle Mojipittan Encore (Swap) – three.zero%

