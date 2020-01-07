News

Japan: Nintendo has filed trademark applications for Pikmin, Animal Crossing, Splatoon & The Legend Of Zelda

January 7, 2020
1 Min Read

ssf1991

For the primary time this 12 months, Nintendo has filed functions for some emblems in Japan. This time, it’s for Pikmin, Animal Crossing, Splatoon & The Legend Of Zelda. The explanation behind the trademark filings is, apparently, for merchandising causes. The Pikmin trademark was for “approximately 200 purposes related to merchandising”, and the opposite three are “consistent with goods sold at Nintendo Tokyo”.

three feedback

  1. They should hurry up with that direct already

    LikeLike

  2. Yeah humorous joke. We all know Nintendo deserted Pikmin franchise 5 years in the past.

    LikeLike

  3. Its japan unique so it truly is simply extra merchandise from the shop

    LikeLike

pete

