Japan: Nintendo has filed trademark applications for Pikmin, Animal Crossing, Splatoon & The Legend Of Zelda

January 7, 2020
2 Min Read

For the primary time this 12 months, Nintendo has filed functions for some emblems in Japan. This time, it’s for Pikmin, Animal Crossing, Splatoon & The Legend Of Zelda. The explanation behind the trademark filings is, apparently, for merchandising causes. The Pikmin trademark was for “approximately 200 purposes related to merchandising”, and the opposite three are “consistent with goods sold at Nintendo Tokyo”.

Supply

