Japan: Nintendo Switch family sells 234,268 this week

The put up Christmas charts at the moment are in from Japan and Nintendo continues to dominate within the land of the rising solar. The Kyoto-based firm has shifted a powerful 234,268 models throughout the Nintendo Swap and Swap Lite household of methods. What can be spectacular is that the highest ten solely consists of Nintendo Swap video games, displaying simply how a lot of an affect Nintendo’s present console is having in Japan.

Software program Gross sales (adopted by lifetime gross sales)

[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Protect (The Pokemon Firm, 11/15/19) – 243,476 (2,988,134) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion three (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 59,349 (505,998) [NSW] Ring Match Journey (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 52,521 (495,639) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Swap Version (Bundle Model Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 40,905 (1,145,939) [NSW] Mario Kart eight Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 40,883 (2,659,009) [NSW] Mario & Sonic on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Video games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 40,866 (195,128) [NSW] Tremendous Smash Bros. Final (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 35,385 (three,453,052) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Mind Coaching for Nintendo Swap (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 34,696 (New) [NSW] Tremendous Mario Occasion (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 34,649 (1,263,710) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Swap Model (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 33,623 (336,995)

Gross sales (adopted by lifetime gross sales)

Swap – 141,227 (10,338,048) Swap Lite – 93,041 (1,045,383) HEARALPUBLICIST four – 59,123 (7,353,273) HEARALPUBLICIST four Professional – 22,226 (1,394,970) New 2DS LL (together with 2DS) – 2,875 (1,690,122) New 3DS LL – 170 (5,885,915) Xbox One X – 195 (18,642) Xbox One S – 102 (92,604) PS Vita – 53 (5,863,016)

