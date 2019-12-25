Japan: Nintendo Switch games dominate the entire top ten this week

The newest Japanese gross sales information got here in at this time and it has been an important week for Nintendo. Not solely was the Nintendo Swap by far the best-selling system, however its video games dominated the complete prime ten this week. The highest promoting recreation simply earlier than Christmas was Pokemon Sword & Protect which was simply the best-selling software program launch. Right here’s the most recent charts:

[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Protect (The Pokemon Firm, 11/15/19) – 288,199 (2,744,658) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion three (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 78,903 (446,649) [NSW] Ring Match Journey (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 56,861 (443,118) [NSW] Mario & Sonic on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Video games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 50,405 (154,262) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Swap Version (Bundle Model Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 41,907 (1,105,034) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Swap Model (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 38,527 (303,372) [NSW] Mario Kart eight Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 37,835 (2,618,126) [NSW] Tremendous Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 34,368 (774,102) [NSW] Tremendous Smash Bros. Final (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 34,085 (three,417,667) [NSW] Tremendous Mario Celebration (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 32,zero41 (1,229,061)

Swap – 189,908 (10,196,821) Swap Lite – 101,577 (952,342) HEARALPUBLICIST four – 74,419 (7,294,150) HEARALPUBLICIST four Professional – 32,894 (1,372,744) New 2DS LL (together with 2DS) – three,081 (1,687,247) New 3DS LL – 235 (5,885,745) Xbox One X – 166 (18,447) Xbox One S – 60 (92,502) PS Vita – 38 (5,862,969)

