Japan: Pokémon Sword & Shield has been #1 on Famitsu’s sales charts for a record-breaking 9 consecutive weeks

Ever since Famitsu’s gross sales charts started in 1995, many video games have come and gone. Now and again, there are video games that promote a lot, they keep on the charts for lengthy durations of time. For instance, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl spent eight weeks on the #1 spot, a brand new report at the moment. For years, this report has been untouched, though some titles have come shut. Tremendous Smash Bros. Final charted on the high spot for five consecutive weeks, however it couldn’t keep at #1 lengthy sufficient to surpass Pokemon Diamond and Pearl’s report. Nicely, as of right now, it has lastly occurred. Pokemon Sword & Protect has now been #1 on the Famitsu gross sales charts for 9 consecutive weeks, formally breaking the report.

