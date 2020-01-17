Japan: Pokémon Sword & Shield has been #1 on Famitsu’s sales charts for a record-breaking 9 consecutive weeks

Ever since Famitsu’s gross sales charts started in 1995, many video games have come and gone. Once in a while, there are video games that promote a lot, they keep on the charts for lengthy durations of time. For instance, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl spent eight weeks on the #1 spot, a brand new file at the moment. For years, this file has been untouched, though some titles have come shut. Tremendous Smash Bros. Final charted on the prime spot for five consecutive weeks, but it surely couldn’t keep at #1 lengthy sufficient to surpass Pokemon Diamond and Pearl’s file. Properly, as of immediately, it has lastly occurred. Pokemon Sword & Defend has now been #1 on the Famitsu gross sales charts for 9 consecutive weeks, formally breaking the file.

