Japan: Pokemon Sword to Pokemon Shield sales ratio is 3:2

Regardless of the preliminary backlash it’s secure to say that Pokemon Sword & Defend have been an enormous success worldwide on Nintendo Swap. Latest figures from Degenki On-line reveal that Pokemon Sword has shifted 1.19 million copies in Japan since launch and Pokemon Defend has shifted 795,000 copies. That’s places them at a ratio of three:2 which implies that for each three copies of Pokemon Sword offered, solely two copies of Pokemon Defend had been offered. Once more, that is for Japan.

