December 27, 2019
No Feedback on Japan: Pokemon Sword to Pokemon Defend gross sales ratio is three:2
Regardless of the preliminary backlash it’s secure to say that Pokemon Sword & Defend have been an enormous success worldwide on Nintendo Swap. Latest figures from Degenki On-line reveal that Pokemon Sword has shifted 1.19 million copies in Japan since launch and Pokemon Defend has shifted 795,000 copies. That’s places them at a ratio of three:2 which signifies that for each three copies of Pokemon Sword offered, solely two copies of Pokemon Defend had been offered. Once more, that is for Japan.
