Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe To Visit Middle East Next Week

Tokyo:

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will go to Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates subsequent week as regional tensions spike after the US assassination of a high Iranian basic.

Abe “will make the trip from the 12th to 15th,” a spokesman from the prime minister’s Liberal Democratic Celebration advised AFP.

The prime minister introduced the small print of the go to throughout a gathering with get together executives.

“I’m deeply concerned about the tensions in the Middle East,” he mentioned, based on public broadcaster NHK.

“I hope to contribute to peace and stability in the region through diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.”

The US assassination of Iranian navy commander Qasem Soleimani final week has raised fears of an all-out battle, with President Donald Trump threatening “major retaliation” if Tehran makes good on a pledge to avenge the killing.

Abe has in current months tried to carve out a job as mediator between Japan’s US ally and Iran, with which Tokyo has longstanding ties.

Tokyo and Tehran have maintained diplomatic relations for many years, even by the disaster with the West sparked by Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution and subsequent frictions over its nuclear programme.

In June, as tensions rose over Trump’s resolution to withdraw from a nuclear cope with Tehran, Abe visited Iran for talks with Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

However his go to coincided with a suspected assault on two oil tankers within the Sea of Oman, off the Iranian coast, which once more despatched tensions within the Gulf hovering.

And Khamenei categorically dominated out talks with Trump regardless of Abe’s efforts to easy a path.

Abe later met Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN Common Meeting, and in December welcomed the Iranian chief to Japan- the primary go to by an Iranian head of state in 20 years.

Japan has walked a advantageous line in balancing its key alliance with Washington and its longstanding relations and pursuits with Iran.

It was previously a serious purchaser of Iranian crude however stopped purchases to adjust to US sanctions imposed after Washington unilaterally stop the nuclear deal in Might 2018.

