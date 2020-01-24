Japan Reports Second Case Of China Coronavirus

The outbreak has prompted China to successfully quarantine some 20 million individuals. (File)

Tokyo:

Japan’s well being ministry mentioned Friday it had confirmed the nation’s second case of a novel coronavirus pressure, in a person who travelled from the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan.

In a press release, the ministry mentioned the person in his 40s was a resident of the Chinese language metropolis the place the outbreak started and arrived in Japan on January 19.

He reported having had a fever for a number of days earlier than his arrival however mentioned that his situation had stabilised by the point of his arrival in Japan.

On January 22, he reported a fever and he’s now in a Tokyo hospital receiving remedy, the ministry mentioned.

The assertion added that the person denied having visited the market in Wuhan recognized because the supply of the outbreak, and mentioned he had worn a medical masks whereas travelling.

The case was confirmed simply over every week after Japanese authorities reported the nation’s first incidence of the brand new virus that has killed 18 and contaminated tons of of others.

The outbreak has prompted China to successfully quarantine some 20 million individuals, however the World Well being Group mentioned Thursday that the illness didn’t but represent a world well being emergency.

