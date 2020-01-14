Japan: SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo Tsu coming to Nintendo Switch 16th January

We now have a agency launch date for the following recreation within the critically acclaimed SEGA Ages line of video games. SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo will launch on the Nintendo Swap in Japan on Thursday 16th January. Right here’s a number of the options you possibly can anticipate to see in the primary recreation as soon as it releases on Thursday:
- Arcade Mode
- Event Mode
- Two-Participant Puyo Puyo Mode
- On-line Battles
- Plus Different Modes
Supply / Through
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
One remark
I have already got this on my Swap. You’ll be able to play Tetris or Puyo Puyo.
When Nintendo is finished recording a Nintendo direct they should instantly begin making ready for the following one as an alternative of ready months doing nothing. It taking too lengthy similar to their sequels
LikeLike