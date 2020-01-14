Japan: SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo Tsu coming to Nintendo Switch 16th January

Nintendo Change
We now have a agency launch date for the subsequent recreation within the critically acclaimed SEGA Ages line of video games. SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo will launch on the Nintendo Change in Japan on Thursday 16th January. Right here’s a number of the options you possibly can anticipate to see in the primary recreation as soon as it releases on Thursday:
- Arcade Mode
- Event Mode
- Two-Participant Puyo Puyo Mode
- On-line Battles
- Plus Different Modes
