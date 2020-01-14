News

Japan: SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo Tsu coming to Nintendo Switch 16th January

January 14, 2020
1 Min Read

Nintendo Change

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

Go away a Remark on Japan: SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo Tsu coming to Nintendo Change 16th January

We now have a agency launch date for the subsequent recreation within the critically acclaimed SEGA Ages line of video games. SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo will launch on the Nintendo Change in Japan on Thursday 16th January. Right here’s a number of the options you possibly can anticipate to see in the primary recreation as soon as it releases on Thursday:

  • Arcade Mode
  • Event Mode
  • Two-Participant Puyo Puyo Mode
  • On-line Battles
  • Plus Different Modes

Supply / By way of

Go away a Reply

Fill in your particulars beneath or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You might be commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You might be commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment