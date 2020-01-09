Japan: The Nintendo Switch Lite has sold over 1,000,000 units

The Nintendo Change Lite launched on September 20th, 2019, and it appears that evidently Japanese players find it irresistible. In line with some Famitsu gross sales rankings for the week ending December 29tth, 2019, the Change Lite has had a lifetime gross sales complete in Japan of 1,045,383 models. So, simply earlier than 2019 got here to a detailed, the Change Lite’s Japanese lifetime gross sales complete managed to surpass 1,000,000 models. This gross sales knowledge doesn’t embrace the older Change mannequin, nor the Change household as a complete.

