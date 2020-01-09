Japan turns on Carlos Ghosn saying: ‘You fled because you’re scared of going to jail’ 

Carlos Ghosn’s claims he was compelled to flee Japan to flee a ‘brutal and ruthless’ plot towards him have been rubbished by his former protege who mentioned: ‘The true motive he ran away is as a result of he was afraid of being discovered responsible.’

Ex-Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, 66, dismissed his former boss’s claims as Japan’s justice minister mentioned his allegations have been ‘baseless’ and urged him to return and combat his case in court docket.

Mr Saikawa, who rose by the ranks at Nissan underneath Ghosn’s steerage, added: ‘I really feel like I’ve been betrayed once more.’

The nation’s media additionally rounded on him with one commentator saying he cannot be trusted ‘as a result of he fled illegally overseas.’

Ghosn escaped home arrest in Tokyo earlier than New Yr and fled to Lebanon hidden in a music case to keep away from trial on £65million corruption prices.

Throughout an emotional two-hour press convention in Beirut yesterday he claimed a good trial was not possible underneath Japan’s ‘corrupt and hostile’ justice system and that he was interrogated for eight hours a day with out a lawyer.

He additionally claimed prosecutors threatened to go after his household if he did not confess.

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn pictured at a press convention in Beirut yesterday defending his determination to skip bail in Japan the place he was awaiting trial for corruption prices

Ghosn’s claims have been rejected at this time by Japan’s justice minister Masako Mori (left) and his former protege, ex-Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa (proper)

However Japan’s justice minister Masako Mori mentioned at this time: ‘Most of his feedback have been summary, unclear or baseless assertions.

‘These assertions is not going to justify his flight from Japan in any method.

‘Moreover, he has been propagating each inside Japan and internationally false data on Japan’s authorized system and its apply. That’s completely insupportable.’

She mentioned all defendants have ‘rights to a good and public trial’ and that trials are ‘administered correctly to make clear the reality in instances whereas guaranteeing fundamental particular person human rights.’

Ms Mori added: ‘If defendant Ghosn has something to say on his prison case, he ought to make his argument in a Japanese court docket and current concrete proof.

‘If he claims innocence, he ought to face a trial underneath the justice system in Japan, the place he was doing enterprise, and he ought to submit proof to show his claims.’

The Tokyo prosecutor’s workplace hit again, saying ‘Ghosn’s allegations fully ignore his personal conduct.’

A spokesman added: ‘His one-sided criticism of the Japanese justice system is completely unacceptable.’

Businessman Carlos Ghosn – who escaped by hiding in these music instances – mentioned he had no alternative however to flee Japan as a result of he claimed he had no probability of a good trial

Ghosn and his spouse Carole (pictured collectively at at this time’s press convention) have been barred from talking to one another for months whereas he was underneath home arrest in Tokyo

Ghosn claimed in Beirut yesterday that his shock arrest in November 2018 was a part of a sinister ‘plot’ towards him by ‘a handful of unscrupulous, vindictive people’ within the automobile business and the Japanese authorities.

The tycoon mentioned the corruption prices have been made as much as block his controversial plans to merge Nissan with its French companion Renault.

He refused to provide any particulars of how he managed to flee tight surveillance in Tokyo saying: ‘I’m not right here to speak about how I left Japan, I’m right here to speak about why.

‘I’m right here to make clear a system that violates probably the most fundamental human rights.’

However Turkish police launched a picture of the music case, used to hold audio system, that Ghosn was mentioned to have been smuggled inside as he made his daring escape bid to Lebanon by way of Istanbul.

Ghosn mentioned his determination to skip bail was the ‘most tough’ of his life however he thought to himself: ‘You’ll die in Japan or you’ll get out.’

He mentioned: ‘I used to be brutally taken from my work as I knew it, ripped from my work, my household and my associates.

‘It’s not possible to precise the depth of that deprivation and my profound appreciation to have the ability to be reunited with my household and family members.’

Ghosn mentioned he was stopped from seeing his dressmaker spouse Carole, 53, and his 4 kids for months at a time since his arrest in November 2018.

He was lastly reunited with them in Lebanon, the place he grew up, after his escape the day earlier than New Yr’s Eve.

‘All of them endured unimaginable ache, they have been barred to see me and even converse to me for months,’ he mentioned.

‘I’m right here to clear my title. These allegations are unfaithful and I ought to by no means have been arrested within the first place.’

Carlos Ghosn used a slide presentation as an instance the ‘plot’ towards him by ‘a handful of unscrupulous, vindictive people’ within the automobile business and the Japanese authorities

Ghosn fled to his house in Lebanon (pictured) the place he joined his spouse after fleeing Japan

Ghosn took a bullet prepare from Tokyo to Osaka (inset) earlier than flying from Kansai Airport onto Beirut by way of Istanbul

Carlos Ghosn was pictured celebrating New Yr’s Eve with spouse Carole (proper) in Beirut after he managed to flee from home arrest in Japan

The residence of former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn is seen in Tokyo on January three

Ghosn claimed he was focused by Nissan executives and Japanese officers who have been towards his plans for nearer ties between the automobile firm and French large Renault, of which he was additionally chairman.

‘Sadly there was no belief. And a few of our Japanese associates thought that the one technique to do away with Renault in Nissan is to do away with me,’ he mentioned.

The previous Nissan tycoon’s spouse Carole pictured at at this time’s press convention

The tycoon publicly named a number of Nissan executives as being a part of the plot however did not title any members of the Japanese authorities as he feared that would trigger difficulties for his Lebanese hosts.

Lebanon doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Japan and has up to now refused handy over Ghosn regardless of an Interpol arrest warrant being issued.

Lebanon has mentioned Ghosn entered the nation legally in possession of a French passport and a Lebanese identification card.

Ghosn, who’s Lebanese and likewise holds French and Brazilian passports, was set to go on trial in Tokyo in April.

Carlos Ghosn, 65, fled japan the place he confronted corruption prices. He’s pictured right here arriving at a Tokyo court docket in April final yr

Ghosn mentioned that he alone organised his departure from Japan and that his spouse Carole performed no position.

Mrs Ghosn has additionally denied being concerned, telling Le Parisien newspaper: ‘I did not learn about something. I used to be in Beirut with my kids to rejoice Christmas.

‘Somebody referred to as me, saying: ‘I’ve obtained a shock for you.’

‘It was probably the most stunning shock of my life. We met at my mother and father’ house. I held Carlos very tightly in my arms for no less than 5 entire minutes earlier than I might even converse.’

On Tuesday, Tokyo prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Mrs Ghosn on suspicion of perjury claiming she gave false data to a court docket in April.

Mrs Ghosn claimed Japanese prosecutors ‘are in search of revenge’ and making an attempt to ‘put strain’ on her husband.

Lebanon’s justice minister mentioned Lebanon has not obtained any extradition request associated to Mrs Ghosn’s arrest warrant.

Japanese justice officers acknowledge that it’s unclear whether or not Ghosn might be introduced again to Japan to face prices.

Nissan mentioned it was nonetheless pursuing authorized motion towards him regardless of his escape.

Japan’s Ministry of Justice has mentioned it would attempt to discover a technique to deliver Ghosn again from Lebanon although it has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Turkish and Japanese authorities are investigating how Ghosn was smuggled out to Beirut. Interpol has issued a ‘purple discover’ in search of his arrest.

Ghosn’s information convention marks the newest twist in a 14-month saga that has shaken the worldwide automobile business, jeopardised the alliance of Nissan and high shareholder Renault and elevated scrutiny of Japan’s judicial system.

This morning, non-public safety personnel guarded the villa in central Beirut the place Ghosn is believed to be residing as reporters and photographers camped exterior.

Journalists, together with a number of from Japan, watched as automobiles – some with tinted home windows – got here and went from the premises.

Ghosn’s bail bounce has prompted outrage from the Japanese authorities, which has referred to as his escape ‘unjustifiable’ and from Nissan which labelled the getaway ‘extraordinarily regrettable’.

Based on Japanese media, he slipped out of his home in Tokyo, boarded a bullet prepare to Osaka after which a non-public jet to Istanbul, evading customs by hiding in a field, earlier than reaching Beirut on December 30.

Ghosn says the fees towards him stem from a ‘coup’ inside Nissan by disgruntled executives and Japanese officers who feared his plans to extra intently combine the automobile large with its alliance companion, French agency Renault.

Nissan has continued to insist it has ‘incontrovertible proof of varied acts of misconduct by Ghosn’.

However his authorized workforce in France hit again at these remarks simply hours earlier than Ghosn was because of converse.

The carmaker’s claims that it has carried out a radical investigation into its former boss is a ‘gross perversion of the reality’, they mentioned in an announcement.

The probe was ‘initiated for the precise, pre-determined function of taking down Carlos Ghosn,’ mentioned the attorneys.

Maria Bartiromo of Fox Enterprise mentioned Ghosn had informed her over the weekend that he has ‘precise proof’ and paperwork proving there was a plot to ‘take him out’ in response to his plan to merge Nissan and Renault.

He had additionally informed her he would title these behind his November 2018 arrest for alleged monetary misconduct, together with some officers within the Japanese authorities.

Ghosn’s high-profile arrest and his lengthy detention – 130 days in whole – underneath extreme circumstances have been broadly thought of draconian in contrast with the West.

He twice gained bail by persuading the court docket he was not a flight threat – choices seen as controversial on the time.

His newest launch got here with circumstances that included a ban on abroad journey and restricted contact together with his spouse, Carole, who insisted this week she had no advance data of the escape plan.

Japanese prosecutors are additionally in search of to arrest her, alleging she ‘made false statements’ throughout April testimony to the Tokyo district court docket.

As Japan grapples with the fallout from the embarrassing safety lapse, prosecutors on Wednesday tried to raid the workplaces of considered one of his attorneys, Junichiro Hironaka, to grab computer systems.

Nonetheless, the attorneys refused them entry, citing ‘attorney-client confidentiality’.

Ghosn himself has mentioned he left Japan as a result of he was now not prepared to be ‘held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system’.

‘I’ve not fled justice – I’ve escaped injustice and political persecution,’ Ghosn mentioned in an announcement on December 31.