January 9, 2020 | 9:06am

A Japanese billionaire is placing the outdated adage “money can’t buy happiness” to the take a look at by giving freely $9 million to his Twitter followers as a part of a social experiment.

Yusaku Maezawa will dole out 1 million yen — or $9,000 — to 1,000 followers to see if the money boosts their total happiness.

The fortunate recipients shall be chosen at random from those that retweeted his Jan. 1 put up asserting the giveaway by midnight Jan. 7. The put up acquired greater than four.1 million retweets.

“It’s a serious social experiment,” Maezawa, 44, mentioned in a YouTube video asserting the stunt.

The influence of the windfall shall be tracked via common questionnaires and Maezawa is encouraging these to spend the cash nonetheless they like.

Maezawa, who based Japan’s largest on-line style mall, Zozotown in 2004, is price $2.7 billion, in line with Forbes. He’s set to change into the primary ever personal passenger to fly across the moon with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The style titan and artwork aficionado has made headlines earlier than along with his over-the-top purchases — together with a $110 million Jean-Michel Basquiat portray in 2017.

Elon Musk, left, and Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa communicate earlier than a Falcon 9 rocket. AFP by way of Getty Pictures

Final January, Maezawa gave away 100 million yen, or about $914,000, to 100 Twitter customers in the same experiment, in line with CNN. Every winner wound up taking dwelling about $9,000 every.

His tweet final yr turned essentially the most retweeted ever on the time, with four.68 million retweets.

With Put up wires