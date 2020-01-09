Japanese Deathmatch Legend Luther Debuts On AEW Dynamite

AEW followers noticed a brand new face this week as Luther debuted. He interrupted Kris Statlander vs Riho and he’s now aligned with Brandi Rhodes’ Nightmare Collective. Who’s Luther?

Dr Luther appeared throughout AEW Dynamite and everybody was confused. He appears to be the latest member of the Nightmare Collective. Apparently, he misplaced his doctorate, as a result of Excalibur simply referred to as him “Luther.”

Actual identify Len Olsen, Luther is a Canadian professional wrestler. He doesn’t wrestle as a lot as he as soon as did. Throughout his day he was generally known as Dr. Luther and Lenny St Clair. He additionally labored loads in IWA Japan. Excalibur made some extent to name Luther “a Japanese deathmatch legend” and there’s a motive for that.

Let’s simply see how Luther is utilized in AEW as they proceed. Should you’re fascinated with seeing his work, take pleasure in an outdated Dr. Luther vs Sabu match for the ECCW Title.