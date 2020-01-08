Japanese developers reveal their favourite games of 2019

The most recent version of Weekly Famitsu has a pleasant roundup of notable Japanese builders favorite video games from final 12 months. These embody Mr. Kamiya from Platinum Video games who surprisingly selected Tetris99 and Mr. Katano who’s the Sonic collection producer. He selected Judgment, Sega Genesis Mini (Mega Drive Mini), Labyrinth of Chorus: Coven of Nightfall, Persona 5 Royal and Puyopuyo!! Quest

Yoko Taro (NieR Automata director): Astral Chain

Toshimichi Mori (BlazBlue collection producer): Ultimate Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Loss of life Stranding, Satan Might Cry 5, Challenge Sakura Wars

Shinjiro Katsuda: (Shin Megami Tensei: Satan Survivor 2 Producer: Hearth Emblem: Three Homes, Ace Fight 7: Skies Unknown, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Version, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Katsura Hoshino: (Persona 5 director): Diablo III: Everlasting Assortment, Star Luster, Loss of life Stranding

Kazuhiro Tsuchiya (Mega Man producer): Loss of life Stranding, Ring Match Journey, Princess Join! Re:Dive, Tetris 99, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Hideaki Itsuno: (Satan Might Cry collection director): Energy Execs (Nintendo Swap), Nintendo Labo, Ise Shima Thriller Annai: Itsuwari no Kuro Shinju, Battle Princess Madelyn, Mario & Sonic on the Olympic Video games Tokyo 2020

Kazuki Morishita (Puzzle & Dragons inventive producer): Teppen, Luigi’s Mansion three, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Puzzle & Dragons, Loss of life Stranding

Keisuke Kikuchi (Atelier collection producer): Persona 5 Royal, Tremendous Robotic Wars T, The Legend of Zelda: Hyperlink’s Awakening, Hearth Emblem: Three Homes, Toro to Puzzle: Doko Demo Issho

Kenichirō Takaki (Senran Kagura collection producer): 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare, Katana Zero, Samurai Shodown, Resident Evil 2

Tetsuya Fukuhara (Granblue Fantasy director): Loss of life Stranding, Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare, Ultimate Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, World Flipper, The Outer Worlds

Hiroshi Matsuyama (.Hack collection developer): Gris, Dragon Quest Stroll, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Astral Chain, Kingdom Hearts III

Ryōji Tsumeda (White Cat Challenge director): Dragon Quest Stroll, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Resident Evil 2, Penguin no Shima, Moon

Yoshinori Kitase (Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake producer): Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Prepar3D, Loss of life Stranding

Ryūtarō Ichimura (Dragon Quest collection chief producer): Lifeless by Daylight, Uni’s on Air, Loss of life Stranding, Dungeon Maker, Dragon Quest of the Stars

Kimihiro Ikami (Destiny/Grand Order Arcade director): Destiny/Grand Order, Judgment, Dragon Quest Stroll, Detroit: Turn out to be Human, Samurai Shodown

Jirō Ishii (Challenge Sakura Wars story construction author): Loss of life Stranding, Splatoon 2, Gnosia, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Tetsu Katano (Sonic collection producer): Judgment, Sega Genesis Mini (Mega Drive Mini), Labyrinth of Chorus: Coven of Nightfall, Persona 5 Royal, Puyopuyo!! Quest

Sohei Niikawa (Disgaea collection producer): Dragon Quest Stroll

Yozo Sakagami (The Idolmaster collection producer): Ring Match Journey, Luigi’s Mansion three, Loss of life Stranding, Ace Fight 7: Skies Unknown, Fishing Spirits

Katsuhiro Harada (Tekken collection producer): Gris, Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare, Payday 2, Arcade Classics Anniversary Assortment, theHunter: Name of the Wild

Hiroshi Yoshimura (God Eater director): Dragon Quest Builders 2, Puzzle & Dragons, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Pink Lifeless Redemption 2, Warframe

Takanobu Terada (Tremendous Robotic Wars collection producer): Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, SD Gundam G Era Cross Rays, Ace Fight 7: Skies Unknown, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Pokémon Ga-Olé

Hideki Kamiya (Bayonetta designer): Tetris 99

Ken Motomura (Yōkai Watch collection director): Loss of life Stranding, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Borderlands three, Resident Evil 2, Astral Chain

Tsunako (Hyperdimension Neptunia character designer): Ultimate Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Tetris 99, Beat Saber, Persona 5 Royal, Minecraft

The complete prime 30 listing of video games voted for total are as follows:

Loss of life Stranding Dragon Quest Stroll Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Hearth Emblem: Three Homes Ring Match Journey Pokémon Sword & Defend Days Gone Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Dragon Quest Builders 2 Apex Legends The Legend of Zelda: Hyperlink’s Awakening Ace Fight 7: Skies Unknown 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Judgment Persona 5 Royal Resident Evil 2 Kingdom Hearts III Astral Chain Borderlands three Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Tremendous Smash Bros. Final Tetris 99 Archer Densetsu Destiny/Grand Order Splatoon 2 Ultimate Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Samurai Shodown Detroit: Turn out to be Human moon GRIS

