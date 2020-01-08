Japanese developers reveal their favourite games of 2019

The most recent version of Weekly Famitsu has a pleasant roundup of notable Japanese builders favorite video games from final 12 months. These embody Mr. Kamiya from Platinum Video games who surprisingly selected Tetris99 and Mr. Katano who’s the Sonic collection producer. He selected Judgment, Sega Genesis Mini (Mega Drive Mini), Labyrinth of Chorus: Coven of Nightfall, Persona 5 Royal and Puyopuyo!! Quest
- Yoko Taro (NieR Automata director): Astral Chain
- Toshimichi Mori (BlazBlue collection producer): Ultimate Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Loss of life Stranding, Satan Might Cry 5, Challenge Sakura Wars
- Shinjiro Katsuda: (Shin Megami Tensei: Satan Survivor 2 Producer: Hearth Emblem: Three Homes, Ace Fight 7: Skies Unknown, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Version, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Katsura Hoshino: (Persona 5 director): Diablo III: Everlasting Assortment, Star Luster, Loss of life Stranding
- Kazuhiro Tsuchiya (Mega Man producer): Loss of life Stranding, Ring Match Journey, Princess Join! Re:Dive, Tetris 99, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Hideaki Itsuno: (Satan Might Cry collection director): Energy Execs (Nintendo Swap), Nintendo Labo, Ise Shima Thriller Annai: Itsuwari no Kuro Shinju, Battle Princess Madelyn, Mario & Sonic on the Olympic Video games Tokyo 2020
- Kazuki Morishita (Puzzle & Dragons inventive producer): Teppen, Luigi’s Mansion three, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Puzzle & Dragons, Loss of life Stranding
- Keisuke Kikuchi (Atelier collection producer): Persona 5 Royal, Tremendous Robotic Wars T, The Legend of Zelda: Hyperlink’s Awakening, Hearth Emblem: Three Homes, Toro to Puzzle: Doko Demo Issho
- Kenichirō Takaki (Senran Kagura collection producer): 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare, Katana Zero, Samurai Shodown, Resident Evil 2
- Tetsuya Fukuhara (Granblue Fantasy director): Loss of life Stranding, Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare, Ultimate Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, World Flipper, The Outer Worlds
- Hiroshi Matsuyama (.Hack collection developer): Gris, Dragon Quest Stroll, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Astral Chain, Kingdom Hearts III
- Ryōji Tsumeda (White Cat Challenge director): Dragon Quest Stroll, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Resident Evil 2, Penguin no Shima, Moon
- Yoshinori Kitase (Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake producer): Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Prepar3D, Loss of life Stranding
- Ryūtarō Ichimura (Dragon Quest collection chief producer): Lifeless by Daylight, Uni’s on Air, Loss of life Stranding, Dungeon Maker, Dragon Quest of the Stars
- Kimihiro Ikami (Destiny/Grand Order Arcade director): Destiny/Grand Order, Judgment, Dragon Quest Stroll, Detroit: Turn out to be Human, Samurai Shodown
- Jirō Ishii (Challenge Sakura Wars story construction author): Loss of life Stranding, Splatoon 2, Gnosia, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Tetsu Katano (Sonic collection producer): Judgment, Sega Genesis Mini (Mega Drive Mini), Labyrinth of Chorus: Coven of Nightfall, Persona 5 Royal, Puyopuyo!! Quest
- Sohei Niikawa (Disgaea collection producer): Dragon Quest Stroll
- Yozo Sakagami (The Idolmaster collection producer): Ring Match Journey, Luigi’s Mansion three, Loss of life Stranding, Ace Fight 7: Skies Unknown, Fishing Spirits
- Katsuhiro Harada (Tekken collection producer): Gris, Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare, Payday 2, Arcade Classics Anniversary Assortment, theHunter: Name of the Wild
- Hiroshi Yoshimura (God Eater director): Dragon Quest Builders 2, Puzzle & Dragons, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Pink Lifeless Redemption 2, Warframe
- Takanobu Terada (Tremendous Robotic Wars collection producer): Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, SD Gundam G Era Cross Rays, Ace Fight 7: Skies Unknown, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Pokémon Ga-Olé
- Hideki Kamiya (Bayonetta designer): Tetris 99
- Ken Motomura (Yōkai Watch collection director): Loss of life Stranding, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Borderlands three, Resident Evil 2, Astral Chain
- Tsunako (Hyperdimension Neptunia character designer): Ultimate Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Tetris 99, Beat Saber, Persona 5 Royal, Minecraft
The complete prime 30 listing of video games voted for total are as follows:
- Loss of life Stranding
- Dragon Quest Stroll
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Hearth Emblem: Three Homes
- Ring Match Journey
- Pokémon Sword & Defend
- Days Gone
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Apex Legends
- The Legend of Zelda: Hyperlink’s Awakening
- Ace Fight 7: Skies Unknown
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Judgment
- Persona 5 Royal
- Resident Evil 2
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Astral Chain
- Borderlands three
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
- Tremendous Smash Bros. Final
- Tetris 99
- Archer Densetsu
- Destiny/Grand Order
- Splatoon 2
- Ultimate Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Samurai Shodown
- Detroit: Turn out to be Human
- moon
- GRIS
