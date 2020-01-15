Japanese glass and timber-framed house in Cambridge is for sale for £1.29million 

With its wood construction, sliding glazed doorways and home windows spanning a complete wall, this single-storey property seems prefer it could possibly be tucked away within the foothills of Japanese mountain vary.

However reasonably than being situated within the land of the rising solar, it’s far nearer to house – within the college metropolis of Cambridge.

It’s in a secluded location, discovered alongside a 200 metre footpath main off one of many metropolis’s most sought-after roads and surrounded by greenery.

The timber-framed Cambridge property has a powerful Japanese affect with sliding glazed doorways and home windows

The right setting for consuming sushi? The eating room is on the coronary heart of the home and overlooks the non-public backyard

It was designed by the architect Syd Furness, a professor at Cambridge College who moved into the property along with his household in 1979.

He discovered the quiet and personal plot off Hills Avenue and constructed the straightforward timber-framed property. Glass is used extensively all through, each on the roof and exterior partitions.

The result’s a vibrant inside that frames its inexperienced environment, with enticing views to the mature non-public backyard.

The four-bedroom home is available on the market through property brokers The Fashionable Home, with a price ticket of £1,295,000.

Shopping for agent Henry Pryor stated: ‘Having been to high school and had my first job in Cambridge, I’ve little doubt that the present house will enchantment to a tutorial who loves what already exists on the plot – however there might be lots of of individuals desirous to know if it could possibly be bulldozed and a conventional house constructed on the positioning.

‘Given the exorbitant price of housing within the metropolis and the degrees of homelessness, it borders on the offensive that land could possibly be so underused however the truth that it may be is what makes a location like Cambridge so fascinating to so many.’

The spacious eating room presently homes some vibrant paintings and several other musical devices

The weird property has glass spanning throughout the size of this wall, which is framed with timber painted blue

The eating room is within the centre of the property with the residing space at one finish and the bedrooms on the different

The open-plan space features a monochrome kitchen with open cabinets and a black ground

The lounge is organised round a seating areas with an open fireplace place and black beams

Glass is used extensively all through, each on the roof and exterior partitions – together with in the lounge

He added: ‘At £770 per sq. toes, we’re speaking London costs however this may come as no shock to property folks in Cambridge.

‘The situation is first-class and the shortage of vehicular entry will not put sufficient folks off in a metropolis the place most individuals get round by bike.

‘It could be a problem for house supply corporations, and naturally a ache for the emergency companies, however I count on that they’ll queue as much as purchase this house.

‘The property could even obtain a premium worth with worldwide competitors for housing for science and biotech companies in and round Cambridge driving demand for even the quirkiest of properties.’

Working from house? Main from the lounge, there’s a research that appears out throughout the in depth plot

The Japanese wanting property might be discovered off one of many Cambridge’s’s most sought-after roads

Inside, the home is designed round a central open-plan eating room and kitchen, with the bedrooms at one finish of the home and the residing areas on the different.

The principle entrance is through an enclosed porchway, resulting in a beneficiant hallway.

On the coronary heart of the home is a eating room with sliding glazed doorways spanning the size of 1 wall. It means your complete area might be opened out onto the backyard in the course of the summer season.

The lounge is organised round a seating areas with an open fireplace place, and planning permission has been beforehand granted to increase the home.

Exterior, there’s mature hedging that encloses the backyard and a decked terrace. And at the foot of the pathway to the home is a paved space that can be utilized as a chosen off-street parking area.

The kitchen consists of black base models that distinction with the white worktops and partitions

The principle entrance is through an enclosed porchway, and results in this beneficiant hallway with a big shelving unit

There are 4 vibrant and spacious bedrooms on the home off Hills Avenue in Cambridgeshire

Hills Avenue might be discovered to the South East of Cambridge metropolis centre, with easy accessibility to varsities – together with Perse, Hills Highway Sixth Kind and Homerton Faculty.

Cambridge is world-renowned for its college and the standard of its historic structure. And at present, it’s more and more being recognised as a global enterprise hub because of its rising know-how and science industries.

The common worth of a home within the metropolis of Cambridge is £471,259, in response to property web site Zoopla. It’s 50 per cent larger than the £313,739 common worth of a property in Britain.

There’s good entry to public transport, with a direct practice service operating to London St Pancras in about 50 minutes.

Cambridge practice station is roughly 20 minutes on foot from Hills Avenue, with bus companies additionally working inside minutes of the home.

One of many bedrooms is presently used as a visitor room, with a sofabed and desk

Tim Vooght, of property web site Zoopla, stated: ‘Architecturally placing properties will at all times drive curiosity due to their distinctive qualities, however this contemporary house will blow others out of the water.

‘Designed in 1979 by famend architect Syd Furness in a secluded location near one in every of Cambridge’s most sought-after streets, this home seems prefer it belongs in a Japanese forest.

‘With a black, white and blue color palette, this house is ideal for somebody who does not simply wish to simply grasp a Mondrian on the wall, however really desires to reside in one thing bearing a powerful resemblance.’

Exterior, there’s mature hedging that encloses the big backyard and a decked terrace

Planning permission has been beforehand granted to increase the home in Cambridge