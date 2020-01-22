Jason Crow argues Trump’s withholding of Ukraine aid jeopardized lives

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow argued Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s withholding of army help to Ukraine final 12 months harmed America’s nationwide safety and jeopardized the lives of Ukrainian troopers engaged in a battle for liberty in jap Europe.

The Aurora Democrat, a fight veteran and prosecutor within the impeachment case towards Trump, stood on the Senate ground for 45 minutes and instructed of his time at warfare. He additionally instructed the story of Oleksandr Markiv, a Ukrainian soldier who died preventing Russian-backed militias in September, after U.S. army help to Ukraine was withheld.

“Tens of thousands of Ukrainians like Markiv volunteered to fight the Russian-backed separatists in the east,” Crow mentioned, studying from a Los Angeles Occasions article about Markiv. “Many of them were sent to the front lines wearing sneakers and without flak jackets and helmets, let alone rifles and ammunition.”

“And while our friends were at war with Russia, wearing sneakers — some without helmets — something else was happening,” Crow mentioned. “On July 25, President Trump made a phone call. He spoke to Ukrainian President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and asked for a favor. And on that same day, just hours after his call, his administration was quietly placing an illegal hold on critical military aid to support our friends.”

The Trump administration withheld army help to Ukraine for months final summer time because the president sought an investigation into the household of Joe Biden, a high Democratic rival to Trump. The help was later launched in September. The withholding of help to Ukraine led on to the impeachment of Trump final month.

J. Scott Applewhite, The Related Press Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., stands with Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as she pronounces her impeachment managers on the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

On Wednesday, Crow spoke in regards to the significance of counter-battery radar, which was included within the delayed help to Ukraine. As an Military ranger preventing insurgents alongside Afghanistan’s border with Pakistan, Crow and the troopers serving alongside him relied on counter-battery radar to detect incoming mortar and rocket assaults, he mentioned.

“So, 20, 30, 40 seconds before those rockets and mortars rained down on us, an alarm would sound,” Crow recalled. “We would run out from our tents and jump into our concrete bunkers and wait for the attack to end. This is not a theoretical exercise, and the Ukrainians know it.”

Crow has carved out a distinct segment among the many Home Democrats prosecuting Trump this week. His fight service has afforded him a job as nationwide safety professional among the many impeachment managers, and he has been known as upon twice already to explain, first hand, the significance of army help to troopers.

“We help our partner fight Russia over there so we don’t have to fight Russia here,” he mentioned of Ukraine on Wednesday. “Our friends, on the front lines and in trenches, with sneakers.”

After a prolonged guidelines debate Tuesday, Trump’s trial within the Senate started in earnest Wednesday, the primary of three days that Democratic prosecutors must make the case Trump must be faraway from workplace for abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress associated to the Ukraine help scandal.

The president was in Switzerland this week for an financial discussion board, the place he instructed reporters he has watched a few of his trial. At a press convention within the metropolis of Davos, Trump maintained he’s harmless.

“I did nothing wrong. It was a perfect conversation. It was totally appropriate,” Trump mentioned of the July 25 cellphone name with Zelensky wherein he requested an investigation into the Bidens.

“If that were impeachable, Lyndon Johnson would have had to leave office in his first day,” Trump added later. “Kennedy would have had to leave office his first day. It’s a hoax.”

The president mentioned present and former members of his administration — together with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former nationwide safety adviser John Bolton — shouldn’t testify within the Senate trial due to nationwide safety issues. Senate Republicans voted down an effort to subpoena Bolton late Tuesday evening.

“He knows what I think about leaders,” Trump mentioned of Bolton, based on a White Home transcript. “What happens if he reveals what I think about a certain leader, and it’s not very positive, and then I have to deal on behalf of the country? It’s going to be very hard. It’s going to make the job very hard.”

Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican and ardent Trump supporter, publicly thanked the president on Twitter for his work on the World Financial Discussion board.

“While (Trump) was in Davos fighting to maintain and showcase American economic dominance, Democrats in the Senate are working on a baseless impeachment,” Lamborn mentioned.