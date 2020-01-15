Jason Crow named impeachment manager for Trump’s Senate trial

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, an Aurora Democrat, will assist prosecute the impeachment case of President Donald Trump within the Senate.

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced Wednesday that the freshman congressman from Colorado might be one in all seven impeachment managers when the trial begins subsequent week. The president was impeached final month for abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress.

Crow was an lawyer in Aurora earlier than becoming a member of Congress, although he was not a prosecutor. Of the seven Home Democrats named as impeachment managers, he’s the one one who doesn’t sit on the Home Intelligence Committee or the Home Judiciary Committee, the 2 panels that oversaw impeachment.

“I’m proud to support this incredible team of lawmakers appointed by Speaker Pelosi to defend our democracy in the Senate, including my good friend Jason Crow,” mentioned Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat and Crow’s roommate in Washington. “The American people deserve a fair and transparent trial, I hope the Senate will deliver.”