Jason Garrett still coach of Cowboys as Jerry Jones stays silent

FRISCO, Texas — Jason Garrett was nonetheless coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, nearly every week after what figured to be a make-or-break season ended with out a journey to the playoffs within the closing yr of his contract.

Garrett has been at group headquarters on and off for the reason that season ended, in line with two individuals aware of the state of affairs.

And whereas it “certainly feels like he will not be back,” as one particular person mentioned, there was nonetheless uncertainty as to what proprietor Jerry Jones would resolve partly as a result of it was “dragging out the way it is.” Friday was the fifth day with out a decision publicly for the reason that season finale.

The individuals spoke to The Related Press on situation of anonymity as a result of the membership isn’t commenting on the standing of Garrett, whose contract expires Jan. 14.

After Jones and his son, govt vp of personnel Stephen Jones, canceled common weekly radio appearances early within the week, the group posted an merchandise on its web site Friday headlined, “As week concludes, still no update on staff.”

The Cowboys completed the common season with a 47-16 win over Washington for an Eight-Eight file, however the 2018 NFC East champions have been eradicated from the postseason when Philadelphia gained the division by beating the New York Giants 34-17.

Dallas gave up management of its playoff destiny with a 17-9 loss on the Eagles in Week 16, the bottom second in a season stuffed with them after a Three-Zero begin fueled expectations that have been already excessive.

It was the sixth time in 9 full seasons underneath Garrett that the Cowboys missed the playoffs, and the 53-year-old hasn’t been capable of finish the franchise’s almost 25-year run with out getting previous the divisional spherical of the playoffs.

The primary Monday after the season was completely different in that Garrett didn’t meet with reporters whereas conducting his normal exit interviews with gamers earlier than a day assembly with the Joneses. The exit interviews lingered previous Monday.

The choice figured to be a troublesome one for Jones, who employed Garrett as offensive coordinator earlier than naming Wade Phillips coach in 2007. Garrett was a backup to three-time Tremendous Bowl-winning quarterback Troy Aikman within the 1990s.

“There is no question that Jason has been a pleasant part of my life,” Jones mentioned after the finale in opposition to the Redskins. “It’s certainly more than football … from being a player here, what he has meant as a coach, what he has meant as a working associate.”

When the Cowboys began 1-7 in 2010, Jones fired Phillips and gave Garrett the interim position. When Dallas completed the season 5-Three, it was nearly a foregone conclusion that Garrett would get the everlasting job.

His first three full seasons ended at Eight-Eight with losses in finales that stored Dallas out of the playoffs.

Though Garrett reached the playoffs thrice with a pair of wild-card victories within the subsequent 5 years, Stephen Jones made it clear all through this season that the Cowboys wanted to interrupt by means of and attain no less than the NFC championship sport for the primary time for the reason that final of 5 Tremendous Bowl titles to complete the 1995 season.

As a substitute, Dallas adopted the Three-Zero begin with the primary of two three-game shedding streaks. The NFL’s No. 1 offense performed a giant half in a plus-113 scoring margin, however that ended up being a badge of disgrace. It tied for the second-highest margin in NFL historical past for a group that completed .500 or worse.

Regardless of by no means profitable multiple playoff sport in a season, Garrett has the membership’s second-longest tenure behind Tom Landry, the Corridor of Fame coach who led Dallas for the franchise’s first 29 seasons and gained two Tremendous Bowls earlier than Jones fired him when he purchased the group in 1989. Garrett’s file is 87-70, playoffs included.