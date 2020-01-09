Jason Harris excited to join CU Buffs family

For 2 weeks, the Colorado soccer employees needed to maintain it quiet that one of many prime highschool gamers within the state of Arizona signed his nationwide letter of intent.

When the information lastly turned public, final Thursday, CU assistant head coach Darrin Chiaverini posted a video of head coach Mel Tucker and employees celebrating Jason Harris’ signing.

“That was awesome,” Harris, from Gilbert, Ariz., mentioned of the video. “You always want to feel wanted and needed in a program. I look forward to being just another piece to the puzzle. They have tons of great players they’ve brought in on offense and defense. I look forward to playing with all those guys.”

Harris, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound defensive finish/outdoors linebacker, made his resolution official by signing with the Buffs on Dec. 18, however made it public final week when he introduced his school alternative on ESPNU throughout the Below Armour All-America Recreation in Orlando, Fla.

Jason Harris

“It wasn’t very tough at all,” he mentioned of conserving the key. “With the ability to announce it on ESPN together with the All-American recreation, I used to be in a position to do it with a fairly large viewers. Lots of people have been watching. Rising up, I watched that recreation since I used to be like possibly six or seven years outdated. I’ve all the time needed to do it in an All-American recreation just like the Below Armour.

“I thought it was a great way to try to build my brand and introduce myself to the sports world a little bit better.”

Not each prospect has that chance – he was one among six to announce throughout the recreation) – however Harris’ arduous work put him at an elite stage. The best-rated participant in CU’s 2020 recruiting class, in response to 247Sports activities.com, Harris is a four-star prospect that was coveted by many groups.

He selected CU over Arizona, Indiana and UCLA, however had greater than 20 gives, together with from 9 Pac-12 groups, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M.

Why Colorado?

“My relationship with the whole staff,” he mentioned. “My relationship with them was really good. Coach (Brian) Michalowski, the support staff there. They made me feel at home and it felt like a family there.”

Household, it appeared, might have led Harris to Arizona. His father, Sean, performed linebacker at Arizona from 1991-94 earlier than a seven-year NFL profession. His mom, ChaRon, performed ladies’s basketball at Arizona. And, his brother, Jalen, is at present a beginning linebacker for the Wildcats.

Harris selected his personal path, nevertheless.

“There wasn’t any family pressure at all,” he mentioned. “At the end of the day, my family loves me unconditionally. They just want me to be happy. This is only a once in a lifetime opportunity, so they just told me to follow my heart and at the end of the day, they’ll ride with me.”

Harris felt much more comfy about his alternative as he talked to different prime prospects. He spoke with a number of gamers who’ve signed with SEC colleges.

Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, proper, embraces Jason Harris throughout a go to by Harris to Boulder final 12 months.

“They had a lot of great things to say about coach Tucker,” Harris mentioned. “They absolutely loved him. They were like, ‘That’s a great choice. Coach Tucker is a really cool guy.’ It just made me feel a lot more comfortable going there.”

Earlier than coming to CU 13 months in the past, Tucker spent 4 years as an assistant within the SEC and recruited lots of the prime gamers within the nation, constructing relationships with them alongside the best way.

Now, Tucker will get an opportunity to work with Harris, who had 54 tackles and 24 sacks at Higley Excessive Faculty this previous season. He wrapped up his senior 12 months by enjoying in Orlando final week.

“It went really well,” he mentioned. “I got to meet a lot of great players and coaches. It was a great experience. Just being around all the players and talent, there’s definitely things I can learn.”

He will probably be round loads of expertise in Boulder, as nicely, and hopes to be taught much more throughout his time with the Buffs.

“For me, it was more about developing as a player on and off the field,” Harris mentioned of coming to CU. “It’s another plus that Colorado is a beautiful place to live.”

Harris, who graduates in Might and can arrive at CU this summer time, is projected to play outdoors linebacker for the Buffs. He’s excited to get after quarterbacks and be part of what’s shaping as much as be a gifted entrance seven.

“The Pac-12 is a passing league, too, so I’m very excited to go in and work my butt off and become great,” he mentioned.

“I think we’ll have a really great defense. I think we can be one of the best in the Pac-12 and even the nation.”