Jason Jordan Might Need Another Surgery Before WWE In-Ring Return

Jason Jordan had quite a lot of heel momentum going for him as Kurt Angle’s son. Then a neck damage took him out of motion. He hasn’t been seen since his neck surgical procedure properly over a yr in the past.

There have been preliminary studies that Jason Jordan would possibly by no means wrestle once more. He has since taken a job as a backstage producer in WWE.

Whereas being interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle was requested about his storyline son Jason Jordan. The Olympic Hero acknowledged that Jordan is doing properly and he’s wanting identical to himself once more. He would possibly want yet another process earlier than he’s totally prepared.

“He’s good. I do expect him to come back. He’s still waiting. He’s still having problems with his circulation and using his left hand. So, he’s gonna have to wait a little bit longer. He might need another surgery. That might be the reason why he’s not functioning properly. He got his strength and his size back up. He looks just like he did before.”

Angle stated that the preliminary analysis was that Jordan won’t ever wrestle once more. He doesn’t understand how for much longer his kayfabe son can wait both. So, he would possibly have to go below the knife for yet another surgical procedure earlier than he’s totally prepared for a return to the ring.

For those who use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information