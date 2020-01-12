Jasprit Bumrah, Poonam Yadav To Receive Polly Umrigar Award: BCCI

India’s tempo spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will obtain the celebrated Polly Umrigar Award for his exploits in worldwide cricket within the 2018-19 season, the BCCI introduced on Sunday. The world’s main pacer will likely be honoured throughout the BCCI Annual Awards in Mumbai on Sunday. The world’s No.1 ODI bowler made his Check debut throughout India’s tour of South Africa in January 2018 and hasn’t seemed again since. He picked up a five-wicket haul in South Africa, England, Australia and the West Indies turning into the primary and solely Asian bowler to attain the feat. He performed a stellar position within the historic 2-1 Check collection win in Australia, India’s first Down Underneath and which helped them retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Whereas Bumrah nets the most important prize within the males’s class, Poonam Yadav will declare the highest prize in girls’s part and will likely be awarded BCCI’s finest worldwide cricketer.

The award will likely be one other feather within the leg-spinner’s cap who just lately obtained the Arjuna Award.

Former India captains Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Anjum Chopra will likely be offered with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award and the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for girls respectively.

A member of the 1983 World Cup-winning workforce, Srikkanth took on the fearsome West Indies quick bowlers and scored an attacking 38, the highest particular person rating within the low-scoring last on the Lord’s.

He additionally captained India and post-retirement served because the chief selector and it was throughout his tenure that the 2011 World Cup squad was picked.

Anjum is among the best batswomen and the primary Indian to play 100 ODIs. In a profession spanning 17 years, Anjum represented India in 4 50-over World Cups and two T20 World Cup (performed in a single).

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated, “The BCCI Awards is our method of recognising the best on-field performances proper from the age group to senior stage and likewise honour our legends.

“It is going to be a particular night in Mumbai as we will even have the seventh MAK Pataudi lecture and I’m delighted to tell that it is going to be Virender Sehwag, who will tackle the gathering.”

Board secretary Jay Shah stated, “The BCCI Awards are an essential characteristic in India’s cricketing calendar, a melange of aspiration and inspiration.

“We wanted to make Naman bigger and better and have introduced four new categories – highest run-getter and wicket-takers in WODIs and best international debut men and women – from this year. A total of 25 awards will be presented.”

Arun Singh Dhumal, the board’s treasurer, stated, “Proper from home to worldwide stage, Indian Cricket has had a memorable 2018-19 season.

“We’ve got began the 12 months on the suitable notice with Workforce India finishing a convincing collection win towards Sri Lanka and they are going to be in attendance.

“The U-19 team is in South Africa for the World Cup and all eyes will be on the stars of tomorrow. It will be a special evening and I congratulate the award winners.”