Jasprit Bumrah Receives Polly Umrigar, Dilip Sardesai Awards

India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday headlined the BCCI Annual Awards perform, grabbing the distinguished Polly Umrigar award other than annexing the Dilip Sardesai honour for his exploits in worldwide cricket within the 2018-19 season. Polly Umrigar award is introduced to one of the best male Worldwide cricketer and it carries a quotation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakh. Dilip Sardesai award is conferred on each the best wicket-taker and highest run-getter in Check cricket. Bumrah took 34 wickets in six matches with three five-wicket hauls.

Prolific Saurashtra batsman Chetshwar Pujara was picked for the honour for scoring 677 runs in eight matches at a median of 52.07 with three centuries and two half centuries.

Bumrah, the world’s quantity ODI bowler made his Check debut throughout India’s tour of South Africa in January 2018 and hasn’t appeared again since.

He picked up a five-wicket haul in South Africa, England, Australia and the West Indies, turning into the primary and solely Asian bowler to realize the feat.

He performed a stellar function within the historic 2-1 Check sequence win in Australia, India’s first Down Below and which helped them retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Whereas Bumrah netted the largest prize within the males’s class, Poonam Yadav claimed the highest prize in girls’s part and was awarded one of the best worldwide cricketer.

The award shall be one other feather within the leg-spinner’s cap who just lately acquired the Arjuna Award. Former India captains Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Anjum Chopra had been introduced the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award and the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for girls respectively.

A member of the 1983 World Cup-winning crew, Srikkanth took on the fearsome West Indies quick bowlers and scored an attacking 38, the highest particular person rating within the low-scoring remaining on the Lord’s.

He additionally captained India and post-retirement served because the chief selector and it was throughout his tenure that the 2011 World Cup squad was picked.

Anjum is among the best batswomen and the primary Indian to play 100 ODIs. In a profession spanning 17 years, Anjum represented India in 4 50-over World Cups and two T20 World Cup (performed in a single). Mayank Agarwal, who emerged as an impression batsman beginning along with his debut sequence in Australia in 2018-19, acquired one of the best worldwide debut in males’s class whereas proficient 15-year-old Shafali Verma grabbed the identical within the girls’s class.

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube, who impressed within the just lately concluded T20 sequence towards Sri Lanka, was introduced the Lala Amarnath Award for one of the best all-rounder within the Ranji Trophy whereas Delhi’s Nitish Rana acquired the identical for doing effectively within the restricted overs competitors.

India’s middle-order batsmwoman Deepti Sharma acquired the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for greatest girl cricketer in senior home circuit whereas Shafali was picked for honour within the junior class.

Virender Sharma was adjudged one of the best umpire in home cricket whereas Vidarbha Cricket Affiliation had been introduced one of the best efficiency award in home cricket for wining the Ranji Trophy.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly mentioned, “The BCCI Awards is our way of recognising the finest on-field performances right from the age group to senior level and also honour our legends.”

Board secretary Jay Shah mentioned, “We wanted to make Naman bigger and better and have introduced four new categories – highest run-getter and wicket-takers in WODIs and best international debut men and women – from this year.”