“Jassi Has De Thoda”: Yuvraj Singh Teases Bumrah In Instagram Post

Jasprit Bumrah dominated the BCCI Annual Awards evening by profitable the Polly Umrigar and Dilip Sardesai Awards however didn’t smile whereas posing for his newest image. After the premier quick bowler Jasprit Bumrah posted an image with the awards on Instagram, Yuvraj Singh identified that he didn’t smile for it, in a hilarious method. “Jassi has de thoda no ones taking your trophies away! Jokes apart many congratulations you truly deserve it,” Yuvraj Singh commented on it. Yuvraj Singh’s remark has already fetched 2399 likes and counting as many followers discovered it hilarious.

Bumrah was offered with the awards by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. The Polly Umrigar award is offered to the most effective male Worldwide cricketer and it carries a quotation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakh. Whereas the Dilip Sardesai award is conferred to each the best wicket-taker and highest run-getter in Take a look at cricket. Bumrah had picked up 34 wickets in six matches with three five-wicket hauls.

Amongst others, Poonam Yadav clinched the highest honours for ladies and was awarded the most effective worldwide cricketer.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth grabbed the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award whereas former India captain clinched the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for ladies, respectively.

Mayank Agarwal, who made a sensational begin to his Take a look at profession after his debut sequence in Australia in 2018-19, obtained the most effective worldwide debut award in males’s class whereas gifted 15-year-old Shafali Verma grabbed the identical within the ladies’s class.