Javed Akhar’s Take On The IIT-Kanpur “Faiz Is Anti-Hindu” Row

After the Indian Institute of Expertise (IIT) Kanpur constituted a panel to determine whether or not legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poem ‘Hum Dekhenge‘ is offensive to Hindu sentiments, senior lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday termed the incident absurd and humorous.

Chatting with ANI about Faiz and the latest controversy, the author instructed ANI, “Calling Faiz Ahmed Faiz ‘anti-Hindu’ is so absurd and funny that it’s difficult to seriously talk about it.”

The author additional stated that Faiz wrote the poem ‘Hum Dekhenge‘ towards the then Pakistan authorities run by the previous President of the nation Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq.

“He lived half his life outdoors Pakistan, he was known as anti-Pakistan there. ‘Hum Dekhenge‘, he wrote towards Zia ul Haq’s authorities, which was a communal regressive and fundamentalist authorities,” Mr Akhtar instructed ANI.

Additional rejecting the declare of the poem being ”anti-Hindu”, Mr Akhtar defined a phrase from the poem and stated, “He has talked about a phrase – ‘Goonjega an-al-haq ka naara‘ which implies ‘aham brahma‘, which implies that the creator and creation is one, it’s not an Islamic thought.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Institute of Expertise (IIT) Kanpur has arrange a committee to look into the difficulty.

The transfer got here after some college member criticism that the scholars who took out a peaceable march within the campus on December 17 towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act and in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia college students, sung it as a mark of protest, which harm the emotions of different communities.

The Citizenship Modification Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing spiritual persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and got here to India on or earlier than December 31, 2014.