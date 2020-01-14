Javed Akhtar nervous about exhibition on his life: Want to see how many people are interested

Javed AkhtarWikimedia Commons

Veteran screenwriter, lyricist, and poet Javed Akhtar is about to show 75 on January 17 and preparations to make his day each bit particular are in full swing. An exhibition titled The World of Javed Akhtar is ready to be inaugurated on Wednesday by his kids Farhan and Zoya.

Much more, Shabana Azmi, who had been capturing for Steven Spielberg’s upcoming internet sequence in Budapest has returned to India to accompany her husband on his massive day.

The World of Javed Akhtar

As his milestone beginning anniversary is nearing, the lyricist expressed his nervousness on the exhibition saying, “I am nervous, especially about the exhibition because they are calling it The World of Javed Akhtar. I want to see how many people are interested in my life.”

The seemingly beautiful exhibition has been curated by Pradeep Chandra and SMM Ahuja as they’ve chosen and included some barely seen photos of Javed, some even from his childhood. The legendary artist displayed a mixture of feelings as he was shocked to see how the creators have managed to rearrange his images.

“Some of the photographs go back to my school days. I am wondering where they sourced them from,” expressed Javed whereas speaking to Mid-day.

Farhan and Zoya to inaugurate the exhibition

Instagram

Whereas Farhan and Zoya are scheduled to chop the ribbon tomorrow, the exhibition will turn out to be open to the plenty from January 17-20. Together with his exemplary writing and vocabulary, the septuagenarian has revolutionised Bollywood and in view of which, the inaugural tomorrow may also see the launch of a restricted version of The Javed Akhtar Pen — a creation of Abhishek Haritwal and Symmetry.

As he’s set to show 75, the bash cannot be an extraordinary one and so it make it a grand eve, Shabana plans to organise a 70s fashion Bollywood themed celebration on Thursday.

Shabana Azmi at Worldwide Day of the Woman Youngster 2013Varinder Chawla

“We want to salute the man that is Javed Akhtar — his indomitable will, tenacity, wisdom, intellect, and of course, his legendary sense of humour! Friends and family are trooping in from different parts of the world for the bash,” mentioned an overwhelmed Azmi.

Javed holds a notable half within the creation of masterpieces like Deewar, Sholay and Zanjeer amongst others. Not solely has he gained quite a few accolades for his unmatched writing, however the veteran has additionally been vocal on presumably every little thing regarding his household or nation. Most not too long ago, he hogged headlines when he joined anti-CAA protestors in Mumbai on Sunday.

Javed’s tackle Farhan-Shibani’s relationship

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Javed AkhtarInstagram

Publish his cut up from spouse Adhuna Bhabnani, the Rock On star has been reported to be tying the knot quickly with girlfriend and mannequin Shibani Dandekar. Talking on the identical, Javed in an interview with Etimes not too long ago had mentioned, “I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn’t tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive.”