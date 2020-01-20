Javed Akhtar on Shabana Azmi’s health: She is in the ICU but all the scan reports are positive

Twitter/ANI

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi had met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon. After her giving her first assist at MGM hospital at Panvel, she was shifted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital later within the night.

As per experiences, she is in ICU and recuperating. She was acutely aware for few seconds this morning and requested, Javed Akhtar if his’ knee shouldn’t be hurting.’

Updating about her spouse’s well being Javed Akhtar mentioned, “She is in the ICU but all the scan reports are positive. It seems there’s no serious harm done.”

Boney Kapoor, who went to fulfill the actress mentioned, “In line with docs, there’s nothing alarming. Shabanaji is coherent, speaking usually, recognizing folks. For now, she is underneath statement and the docs are ensuring there isn’t any inner damage and that potential risks are dominated out. She is a fighter and can come out of it

Actor and director Satish Kaushik added, “Shabanaji’s condition is improving and her reports are normal. I met Javed Saab too and everyone is relieved. God is kind.”

informing about Shabana’s well being, Government Director and CEO of Ambani hospital Dr. Santosh Shetty, mentioned, “She is stable and under observation.”

The supply additional mentioned, Javed saab, Baba (Azmi, the actress’s brother) and Tanvi (Azmi, sister-in-law), no person is allowed within the ICU.

Javed’s ex-wife Honey Irani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar together with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Farhan’s ex-wife Adhuna Akhtar, Vipul Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and his spouse Sunita, Farah Khan, Excel Leisure’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Vicky Kaushal and Jeetendra and Raj Thackery have paid their go to to the hospital to examine on Shabana Azmi’s well being.

Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about Shabanaji’s unlucky accident.

The information of @AzmiShabana Ji’s damage in an accident is distressing. I pray for her fast restoration. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2020

Got here to know abt Shabana Azmi ji’s accident. I pray to God for her quick restoration and good well being. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 18, 2020

An FIR has been registered towards Shabana’s driver for rash and negligent driving, police mentioned on Sunday.

To the unversed, Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar mentioned in an announcement, “Shabana was injured when her automobile rammed right into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. The incident came about close to Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai when the Tata Safari automobile during which Azmi and Akhtar had been touring to Pune rammed right into a truck.

Javed Akhtar is match and wonderful as he was in one other automobile together with few visitors.

We want and pray for Shabana Azmi’s speedy restoration.