Javed Akhtar reacts on Farhan Akhtar marrying Shibani Dandekar: Children can be very secretive

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Javed AkhtarInstagram

Shifting on from his bitter divorce with spouse Adhuna Bhabhani in 2016, Farhan Akhtar is reportedly all set to get married to his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar by the top of this 12 months. On Farhan’s 46th birthday, Shibani had known as Farhan her higher half which nearly confirmed their marriage rumours. So when Javed Akhtar was requested about Farhan marrying Shibani, the veteran lyricist and Farhan’s father stated that this explicit episode was information to him. Nonetheless, he additionally expressed his doubts saying that kids may be secretive.

“I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn’t tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive,” Javed Akhtar was qouted as saying by ETimes.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani DandekarInstagram

In accordance with the stories, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani are planning to tie the knot in the direction of the year-end after the discharge of Farhan’s subsequent, Toofan. “But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day,” a supply was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Final 12 months, it was reported that Farhan and Shibani had secretly exchanged rings and will tie the knot quickly. It seems to be like, the time has lastly come for the couple to plan a lavish vacation spot wedding ceremony.