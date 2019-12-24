Javier Tebas Wins Third Term As La Liga President

Javier Tebas gained a 3rd four-year time period as president of the Spanish Soccer League on Monday, a submit he has held since 2013. Tebas, 57, was the one candidate standing for the election initially scheduled for subsequent October. He defined earlier this month the early ballot was to “give the greatest level of stability” to the LFP with the bidding for La Liga’s TV rights for 2022-25 start “between March and June 2021 … too close to the original election schedule”.

“I don’t think it’s a very good idea to have dialogue with other actors with a mandate that expires in a few months,” he mentioned.

“The person who has to do it should do so with the backing of the clubs at least for four years.”