Javon Kinlaw to the Broncos? USA Today’s NFL mock draft has defensive lineman coming to Denver.

Jacob Kupferman, Getty Photos Javon Kinlaw of the South Carolina Gamecocks warms up earlier than their sport towards the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019 in Columbia, S.C.

One other mock draft, one other totally different decide for the Broncos.

In USA Right now’s Luke Easterling three-round NFL mock draft, the Broncos are choosing South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw.

“This defense has one of the league’s best edge-rushing tandems, but it could use a difference-maker for the interior,” Easterling writes. “A rare athlete for his size, Kinlaw is a versatile, disruptive defender who would wreak havoc while opposing offensive lines are focused on Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.”

The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder was a disruptive for the Gamecocks in 2019, totaling 35 tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Within the second spherical, Denver is projected to pick out Washington offensive deal with Trey Adams with the 46th total decide. Within the third spherical, the Broncos have Penn State large receiver Okay.J. Hamler with the 77th decide, LSU linebacker Jacob Philips with the 83rd decide and Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette with the 95th decide.

In different mock drafts, CBS Sports activities had Denver going for Alabama large receiver Henry Ruggs III and ESPN’s Todd McShay has LSU security Grant Delpit Broncos-bound.

Joe Nguyen, The Denver Submit

Avalanche: Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. Friday, ALT

Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. Friday, ALT Nuggets: Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. Saturday, ALT

John Leyba, Denver Submit file Denver Submit reporter Irv Moss poses for a portrait July 1, 2016 at Coors Subject.

Irv Moss, Denver Submit sports activities reporter for 60 years, dies at 85

The person many contemplate to be the encyclopedic authority on Colorado sports activities, Irv Moss, who spent 60 years at The Denver Submit, died Wednesday night time on the age of 85. Learn extra…

David Zalubowski, The Related Press Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer takes a drink throughout a timeout within the second interval of the workforce’s NHL hockey sport towards the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Denver.

Kiszla: As goalie Philipp Grubauer loses grip on beginning job, ought to Avs discover commerce for Carey Worth?

There’s one main drawback with huge discuss concerning the Avalanche being a severe championship contender. At this level, Colorado doesn’t have a legit No. 1 goaltender, a lot much less a net-minder who can elevate a workforce to the Stanley Cup. Learn extra…

Brandon Wade, The Related Press Denver Nuggets’ Jerami Grant (9), Gary Harris (14), Jamal Murray (27) and Mason Plumlee (24) have a good time the workforce’s 107-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA basketball sport Wednesday, Jan. eight, 2020, in Dallas.

The anatomy of a thriller: How the Nuggets sealed their clutch win over the Mavs

It was unattainable to not really feel sympathetic for Nikola Jokic as he wrestled with a weight within the hallway late Wednesday night time contemplating what he’d already achieved. Learn extra…

Avs Mailbag: Nathan MacKinnon MVP discuss heating up, prospect Justus Annunen, Altitude Sports activities dispute and extra

Avalanche teammates foyer for Cale Makar’s All-Star choice: “He’s earned it.”

Nikola Jokic climbs up two spots in NBA all-star voting replace.

From Nikola Jokic to Luka Doncic, the NBA elite are actually from in all places.

Mike MacIntyre, former CU Buffs coach, employed as Memphis Tigers defensive coordinator.

Washington State’s Mike Leach employed as Mississippi State’s new head coach.

Tim Tebow might be at Mets’ spring coaching for 4th straight 12 months.

Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

11th

The Rapids’ authentic decide for Thursday’s MLS SuperDraft. They traded it away for $75,000 basically allocation cash after which used that to accumulate the ninth total decide, Jeremy Kelly. Learn extra…

Courtesy of Robert Garner Robert Garner poses together with his household (spouse Emily, daughter, Livia, 11, and son Cannon, eight) in entrance of his Broncos-themed hearth engine. The workforce has nominated Garner for the Ford Corridor of Followers this 12 months.

Broncos superfan Robert Garner nominated for Ford Corridor of Followers, giving him a shot at a spot in Canton

Robert Garner, a.okay.a. “Rescue Rob,” is a Broncos superfan who hosts one of many largest tailgates at Mile Excessive. A season ticket holder since 2010, the workforce nominated Garner for the Ford Corridor of Followers, which is a corridor of fame for soccer followers contained in the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame. Learn extra…

