Jaw blimey! Incredible footage shows a diver swimming inches away from huge American crocodiles

By James Gant For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:30 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:31 EST, 17 January 2020

Unbelievable footage reveals a courageous diver swimming with a gaggle of big American crocodiles off the coast of Cuba.

Roberto Ocha is seen floating inches from the reptiles as he filmed a documentary about marine life within the Gardens of The Queen.

In one other shot, one of many beasts swims in direction of Ocha earlier than slowly turning and heading off in a special route.

The ocean videographer from Guayaquil, Ecuador, stated: ‘The video reveals American Crocodiles interacting with divers.

‘I wished to alter folks’s perspective about crocodiles and the interplay you may have with this species.’

Marine biologists advocate retaining a secure distance from the carnivores as about 1,000 folks a 12 months are killed by crocodilians – crocodiles and alligators – a 12 months.

