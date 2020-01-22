Jawan Arrested For Delivering Parcel Bomb At BSF Camp In J&K’s Samba

A parcel containing an IED was delivered to the 173rd battalion headquarters (Representational)

Jammu:

A BSF jawan, mentioned to be an knowledgeable in dealing with explosives, was arrested in reference to the supply of a parcel bomb at his camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district early this month, official sources mentioned on Wednesday.

Samarpal, a local of Kolkata, was detained from his residence in Hubli space on January 10 and later arrested, they mentioned.

“The jawan has been arrested for questioning and further investigation is on,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Shakti Pathik, informed PTI.

He refused to expose any additional particulars.

A parcel containing an improvised explosive machine (IED) was delivered to the 173rd battalion headquarters of the Border Safety Power (BSF) in Samba on January 5, the police had mentioned.

It was addressed to the second-in-command Gurvinder Singh, who obtained suspicious about it and knowledgeable the bomb disposal squad, they’d mentioned.

In response to the sources, a case was registered underneath varied sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act and an investigation launched, which led to the detention of Samarpal.

The sources mentioned Samarpal is an knowledgeable in dealing with explosive substances and is believed to have ready the IED as he wished to take revenge from his assistant commandant over some problem.

He had left the parcel bomb on the primary gate of the camp earlier than leaving for dwelling, they mentioned.