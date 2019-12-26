Jay Bhanushali shares adorable first photo of daughter Tara, says ‘Her little hands…

House / TV / Jay Bhanushali shares lovely first picture of daughter Tara, says ‘Her little hands stole my heart’

Tv actor Jay Bhanushali had a particular birthday shock for his Insta-fam. On his 35th birthday on Wednesday (December 25), he handled followers to the primary picture of his new child daughter Tara Jay Bhanushali.

Jay shared an lovely image of his child woman and wrote, “As promised on my first Birthday with @tarajaybhanushali pls welcome my teady bear my life my soul my happiness..your first breath took ours away her little hands stole my heart. her little feet ran away with it.. #photooftheday #photographer @thelooneylens #firstchristmas #birthday #daughter #daddy #daddysgirl #fatherdaughter #emotional #lovemywife @mahhivij #birthday.”

His spouse and actor Mahhi Vij shared the identical image from her personal Instagram account and wrote, “Happy birthday @ijaybhanushali this year I thought of making your birthday even more special.We love you @tarajaybhanushali n mumma wish u the best year ahead 2020.i couldnt have give you a better gift thn our lil princess this day with your lil one.happy birthday love.”

She additionally shared a sneak-peek from the household’s Christmas celebrations on her Instagram account and wrote, “Merry Christmas from us to u. @ijaybhanushali @tarajaybhanushali.” Within the picture, Jay is seen holding Tara, with Mahhi holding on to his arm. Celebrities together with Karanvir Bohra, Smriti Khanna, Kushal Tandon and Swati Chitnis showered love on the lovable click on.

Jay and Mahhi welcomed their first little one, Tara, in September this 12 months. Jay shared the glad information on Instagram by saying that he’s totally having fun with “daddy duties”. He wrote, “Getting Burp out of your little one is probably the best satisfaction I have come across.Tired hands sleepy eyes but your daughter on your shoulder Priceless…”

After being in a gradual relationship for a few years, Jay and Mahhi acquired married in 2010. The couple adopted their caretaker’s kids in 2017 and have been sponsoring their training and upbringing since then.

