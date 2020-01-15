Jay-Z Sues Mississippi Prison Officials Over Violent Conditions

5 inmates had been killed in Mississippi's state prisons inside one week in late December and early January, a results of escalating violence some specialists attribute to unchecked gang exercise and inadequate funding inside a system that has spun uncontrolled. Now the Mississippi Division of Corrections and the warden of the state jail are dealing with a lawsuit over circumstances within the prisons, sponsored by none apart from Jay-Z.

Final week lawyer Alex Spiro despatched a letter to Mississippi Division of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Corridor and Gov. Phil Bryant on behalf of Jay-Z and Yo Gotti protesting “inhumane conditions in prisons operated by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.” And as NBC experiences, Jay-Z filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of 29 prisoners on the US District Courtroom in Greenville, naming DOC Commissioner Pelicia Corridor and Mississippi State Penitentiary Superintendent Marshall Turner as defendants.

Within the lawsuit, Spiro wrote, “These deaths are a direct result of Mississippi's utter disregard for the people it has incarcerated and their constitutional rights.” In his prior letter, Spiro wrote, “As Mississippi has incarcerated increasing numbers of people, it has dramatically reduced its funding of prisons. As a result, prison conditions fail to meet even the most basic human rights … People are forced to live in squalor, with rats that crawl over them as they sleep on the floor, having been denied even a mattress for a cot. ” , “Roc Nation and its philanthropic arm, Team Roc, demand that Mississippi take immediate steps to remedy this intolerable situation.”