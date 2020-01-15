Jay-Z sues US prison officials on behalf of 29 inmates over “disregard for their rights”

Jay-Z has filed a federal lawsuit in opposition to the pinnacle of the Mississippi Division of Corrections and the warden of the state penitentiary on behalf of 29 inmates.

It’s alleged that officers have executed nothing to halt an ongoing spate of violence that has left a minimum of 5 individuals lifeless.

The motion was launched by Jay-Z’s philanthropic enterprise Crew Roc by his lawyer Alex Spiro, and names three individuals killed on the state penitentiary in Parchman, Mississippi: Walter Gates, Roosevelt Holliman and Denorris Howell.

“These deaths are a direct result of Mississippi’s utter disregard for the people it has incarcerated and their constitutional rights,” the lawsuit says, in response to NBC.

Jay-Z CREDIT: Getty

It goes on to allege that underfunding and understaffing is guilty for “prisons where violence reigns” which have seen “unthinkable” deaths.

It follows a letter by Spiro on behalf of Jay-Z and fellow rapper Yo Gotti to Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant on January 9.

“As Mississippi has incarcerated increasing numbers of people, it has dramatically reduced its funding of prisons. As a result, prison conditions fail to meet even the most basic human rights,” the letter learn.



“People are forced to live in squalor, with rats that crawl over them as they sleep on the floor, having been denied even a mattress for a cot.”

The letter warned that Crew Roc was “prepared to pursue all potential avenues,” and ends: “Roc Nation and its philanthropic arm, Team Roc, demand that Mississippi take immediate steps to remedy this intolerable situation.”

The Mississippi Division of Corrections has declined requests for remark by saying it doesn’t talk about pending litigation.