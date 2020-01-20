Jayawardene’s Retort To Dean Jones’ ‘Elephant In Hotel’ Quip Is A Winner

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones discovered a video on Web of an elephant roaming inside a Sri Lankan resort and determined to troll former batsmen from the island nation — Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara. Nevertheless, Dean Jones fell in his personal entice as former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene got here up with an epic reply to the Australian’s tweet. Sharing a video posted by a Sri Lankan person on Twitter, 58-year-old Dean Jones requested Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara if the elephant within the video was roaming inside one in every of their resorts.

“@MahelaJay @KumarSanga2 which one of your hotels is this Wild elephant trying to find a room for a kip?” Jones mentioned in a tweet.

The Sri Lankan person had captioned the video, saying: “Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk.”

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Sangakkara was just a little light in his reply to Jones as he mentioned: “Come experience our wildlife @ProfDeano”.

Nevertheless, Jayawardene determined to destroy Jones with a hilarious reply, saying: “He had come looking for you mate..got the dates wrong.”

Proper-handed batsman Jayawardene made 12650 runs in 448 One-day Internationals and 11814 runs in 149 Check matches for Sri Lanka.

Sangakkara was one of many biggest wicketkeeper-batsman within the historical past of cricket. With 17840 runs throughout all codecs, Sangakkara leads the chart of most runs scored by a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Jones performed 164 ODIs and 52 Exams for Australia, having scored 6068 and 3631 runs in respective codecs.