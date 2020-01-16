Jazz Fest 2020 Lineup

Regardless of its title, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Pageant hasn’t simply been a jazz competition in an extended, very long time. As a substitute, it's change into a giant, sprawling, genre-spanning occasion, with 650 bands performing just about each type of music potential throughout 14 levels.

On the just-announced 2020 lineup, we've received: the Who, Lifeless & Firm, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Erykah Badu, the Seaside Boys, Maggie Rogers, Elvis Costello, Wu-Tang Clan, John Prine, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jenny Lewis, Chris Isaak, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Brittany Howard, Irma Thomas, Lionel Richie, Lenny Kravitz, Jon Batiste, Large Freedia, Preservation Corridor Jazz Band, Kermit Ruffins, the Isley Brothers, and a complete lot extra.

This 12 months's Jazz Fest will happen at New Orleans' Honest Grounds Race Course on the weekends of four / 23 – 26 and four / 30 – 5/three. Tickets go on sale to most people at this time by way of www.nojazzfest.com. See the complete each day lineup under.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

The Seaside Boys, Maggie Rogers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, New Orleans Recording Legends that includes The Dixie Cups, Clarence “Frogman” Henry, Wanda Rouzan, and Al “Carnival Time” Johnson with Bobby Remedy & the Poppa Stoppas, GIVERS, Deacon John, Arturo Sandoval, Bettye LaVette, Honey Island Swamp Band, The Cowsills, Banu Gibson with particular visitor Shaymus Hanlin that includes Ronnie Kole, Plena Libre of Puerto Rico, Michael Stuart, Large Chief Donald Harrison, Jr., Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys, Batiste Fathers & Sons that includes Russell, Damon, Jamal, Ryan, David Batiste & Particular Visitor, Luther Kent & Trickbag, Nice Gambian Griots: Jali Bakary Konteh and Pa Bobo Jobarteh, Quiana Lynell, Meschiya Lake & the Little Large Horns , Gal Vacation & the Honky Tonk Revue, Uncle Nef that includes Shannon Powell and Darren Hoffman, Kinfolk Brass Band, Kristin Diable & The Metropolis, Willie Tee and Cypress Band, Wendell Brunious & The New Orleans Allstars, Marlon Jordan, All For On e Brass Band, Girls of Class and Woman Prince of Wales Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, Darcy Malone and the Tangle, Alexey Marti, Johnny Sansone, Goldman Thibodeaux & the Lawtell Playboys, Corey Ledet Zydeco, Javier Gutierrez & Vivaz !, Lynn Drury, Charley Crockett, Las Cafeteras, Pocket Aces Brass Band, Michael Skinkus and Moyuba, Fi Yi Yi & the Mandingo Warriors, Ever Extra Nest, Joe Lastie's New Orleans Sound, Daybreak, New Orleans Jazz Vipers, Virginia Aires, Black Mohawk and Younger Seminole Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders, Ted Hefko & the Thousandaires, The Betty Shirley Band, The John Mahoney Large Band, Glenn Hartman and The Earthtones, Sons of Jazz Brass Band, Harold Holloway & Firm, Evangelist Linda Wright and The Heartbeats of Reward, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Mass Choir, The Daiquiri Queens, La Raíz of Puerto Rico, Native Nations Intertribal, Lyle Henderson & Emmanu-EL, Treces del Sur, Larger Heights Reggae, 21 st Century Brass Band, Sisters of Change, Devastation, and Sisters of Unity Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, On the Levee Jazz Band, Xavier College Jazz Ensemble, New Orleans Music Interns directed by Donald Harrison, Jr., Audrey Ferguson & the Voices of Distinction, Joanna Hale-McGill, Pastor Mitchell J. Stevens, Artistic Arts Momentum, Kat Walker Jazz Band – Scat with Ms. Kat, Donald Lewis Jr., Dancing Grounds Elite Ft Dance, Calliope Puppets …

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

Lenny Kravitz, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Anthony Hamilton, Large Freedia, Preservation Corridor Jazz Band, Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk, Jon Batiste & Associates, Enjoying For Change Band, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, Kurt Carr & the Kurt Carr Singers, The Soiled Knobs with Mike Campbell, Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gents, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Jeremy Davenport, CJ Chenier & the Purple Scorching Louisiana Band, John Mooney & Bluesiana, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, Adonis Rose and the NOJO Tribute to Allen Toussaint, Les Filles de Illighadad of Niger, Stream Tribe, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Jason Marsalis, Chubby Service & the Bayou Swamp Band, Charmaine Neville Band, Michael Stuart, Plena Libre, La Raíz and Plena Callejera of Puerto Rico, Orange Kellin's New Orleans DeLuxe Orchestra: A Celebration of Jelly Roll Morton's 130 th Birthday, Tribute to Jabbo Smith that includes Jamil Sharif, Nice Gambian Griots: Jali Bakary Konteh and Pa Bobo Jobarteh, Child Boyz Brass Band, George French & the New Orleans Storyville Jazz Band, Preserve N It Actual, Scene Boosters, and We Are One Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band, New Orleans Guitar Masters that includes Jimmy Robinson, Cranston Clements, and John Rankin, Mem Shannon & the Membership Band, Large Chief Chook & the Younger Hunters Mardi Gras Indians , Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Alex McMurray, Free Spirit Brass Band, Go Getters and Large 9 Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, Pastor Tyrone Jefferson, McDonogh 35 Excessive Faculty Gospel Choir, McMain Worldwide ” Singing Mustangs “Gospel Choir, Jamie Lynn Vessels, Papo y Son Mandao, Las Cafeteras, Adella Adella the Storyteller, Native Nations Intertribal, Javier Olondo & AsheSon, Midnite Disturbers, Les Freres Michot, Susan Cowsill and Russ Broussard, Bon Bon Vivant, Black Seminoles, Younger Cherokee, and Golden Sioux Mardi Gras Indians, Riverside Jazz Collective, Paky Saavedra, New Wave Brass Band, Doreen's Jazz New Orleans, 79 rs Gang Mardi Gras Indians, Sabra & The Get Rights, John Rankin, The Jones Sisters, Ty Morris & HOW, Derek Douget, LYON, Blato Zlato, Loyola College Jazz Ensemble, DJ RO, Child Simmons' Native Worldwide Allstars, Comparsa de Puerto Rico, Wild Apaches and Wild Mohicans Mardi Gras Indians, Grayhawk Perkins, Younger Cajun Band, Girls of Unity, Akia J. Nevi lls, Kathryn Rose Wooden, Landry Walker Constitution Excessive Faculty Choir, KID smART Showcase, ISL Circus Arts Children…

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

The Who, The Avett Brothers, HER, The Revivalists, Charlie Musselwhite, David Sanborn with particular visitor Randy Brecker, The Subdudes, Sonny Landreth, The Soul Rebels, Shovels & Rope, Rickie Lee Jones, Enjoying For Change Band, The Soiled Dozen Brass Band pays tribute to Dave Bartholomew with Elvis Costello, Jon Cleary, and Al “Lil Fats” Jackson, Samantha Fish, The Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas, George Porter Jr. & Runnin 'Pardners, James Rivers Motion, Puss N Boots, Little Freddie King Blues Band, Dr. Michael White & the Unique Liberty Jazz Band that includes Thais Clark, Erica Falls, Antonio Sánchez & Migration, Pell, Low Reduce Connie, Leah Chase, Treme Brass Band, Hardhead Hunters and Semolian Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, Tuba Skinny , Trumpet Mafia, Shamarr Allen & the Underdawgs, Free Brokers Brass Band, Tribute to Lil 'Buck Sinegal that includes Sonny Landreth, Carol Fran, Lee Allen Zeno, and CC Adcock, Younger Fellaz Brass Band, Dumaine Road Gang, Divine Girls, and Household Ties S ocial Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, The Revelers, Keith Frank & the Soileau Zydeco Band, Creole String Beans, The Dynamic Clean Household Gospel Singers of Slidell, The Bester Gospel Singers, Helen Gillet, Invoice Kirchen, Esencia, La Raíz, and Christian Nieves & Herencia Musical de Puerto Rico, Tribute to Bessie Smith that includes Meschiya Lake, Barbara Shorts, and Jolynda “Kiki” Chapman with the Lars Edegran Jazz Band, New Orleans Spiritualettes, Mikayla Braun, Lane Mack & The Balladeers, Sasha Masakowski Artwork Market, Michael Doucet , Sarah Quintana, and Chad Viator, Dr. Brice Miller & Mahogany Brass Band, The Johnson Extension, New Orleans R&B and Hip Hop “Next Era” that includes DeeLow and Kris Baptiste, New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Rhythm Part, Matt Lemmler presents “New Orleans in Stride “, Michael Juan Nunez, Louis Ford & New Orleans Flairs, Rick Trolsen's Neslorchestra, Louisiana Repertory Jazz Ensemble, Mount Hermon Baptist Church Reward Delegation Choir, Archdiocese of New Orlea ns Gospel Choir, Native Nations Intertribal, Plena Callejera and Comparsa de Puerto Rico, Apache Hunters, Black Hawk Hunters, Washitaw Nation, and Wild Purple Flames Mardi Gras Indians, Kumbuka African Drum & Dance Collective, Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs, Main Helpful & the Louisiana Blues Band, David & Roselyn, Rising Dragon Lion Dance Crew, Christian Unity Baptist Church Youth Choir, Brother Martin Crusader Stage Band, Theater on Faucet, Antioch Baptist Church San Antonio Umoja Choir, Younger Guardians of the Flame and Congo Children, The Gospel Inspirations of Boutte, The Chosen Ones Brass Band, New Technology, 9 Occasions, Single Girls, and Single Males Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, Eulenspiegel Puppet Theater …

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

Foo Fighters, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Erykah Badu, Buddy Man, Chris Isaak, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Asleep on the Wheel, Tab Benoit, Anders Osborne, Marcia Ball, Rebirth Brass Band, Girls of Hip Hop that includes Mia X and 3D Na'Tee, Zachary Richard, Royal Enamel, Dottie Peoples, Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, Amanda Shaw & The Cute Guys, Large Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles, Joe Krown Trio that includes Walter Wolfman Washington , Martha Redbone, Blind Boy Paxton, Wycliffe Gordon, Nicholas Payton 2020, Robert Finley, PJ Sin Suela, Esencia and La Raíz of Puerto Rico, John “Papa” Gros, Maggie Koerner, The Rayo Brothers, Andrew Duhon, The New Orleans Klezmer Allstars, Rumba Buena, Gregg Stafford & His Younger Tuxedo Jazz Band, Paulin Brothers Brass Band, Cha Wa, Stooges Brass Band, Large Chief Kevin Goodman & the Flaming Arrows Mardi Gras Indians, New Leviathan Oriental Fox-Trot Orchestra, Topsy Chapman & Stable Concord, The Knockaz Brass B and, Large Steppers, Untouchables, and The Livid 5 Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, New Delivery Brass Band, Jambalaya Cajun Band, New Orleans Gospel Soul Kids, Jai Reed, Tyronne Foster & The Arc Singers, William Prince, Christian Nieves & Herencia Musical de Puerto Rico, The Jesse McBride Large Band, TBC Brass Band, The Child Dolls of New Orleans, Large 6 Brass Band, Younger Males Olympia, New Look, First Division, and Uptown Swingers Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, Lars Edegran & the New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra, Native Nations Intertribal, Julio y Cesar Band, Tribute to Al Grey that includes Craig Klein, Michael Watson, and TJ Norris, Spencer Bohren Remembered that includes Dave Malone, Harry Tuft, Andre Bohren, Aurora Nealand, Alex McMurray, Paul Sanchez, Jim McCormick, John Magnie, and Dave Pomerleau, Plena Callejera and Comparsa de Puerto Rico, Shining Star Hunters and Uptown Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, Libby Rae Watson with particular visitor Bert Deivert, Black Magic Drumline, Jacye, Debbie Davis wit h Josh Paxton, Jonté Landrum, Terry Huval and Associates, Pardon My French !, Electrifying Crown Seekers, Large Chief Bother & Bother Nation, Younger Eagles, and Younger Courageous Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, St. Joseph the Employee Music Ministry, Willi Carlisle, Jessica Harvey and The Distinction, Magical Moonshine Theater, Ashé Cultural Arts Heart Kuumba Institute, Child & The Brass Hearts, The NOCCA Scholar Dance Collaborative…

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

The Black Crowes, Jimmy Cliff, Brittany Howard, The Battle And Treaty, Lil 'Ed & The Blues Imperials, John Scofield & Dave Holland Duo, Ellis Marsalis, Cimafunk of Cuba, Wayne Toups, Jimmy Corridor, Walter Wolfman Washington & The Roadmasters, Voice of the Wetlands All-Stars that includes Tab Benoit, Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Expertise, Leyla McCalla, Ronnie Lamarque, iLe, Pirulo y La Tribu, and Viento de Agua of Puerto Rico, Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Astral Undertaking, New Hope Baptist Church Mass Choir, The Boudreaux Household of Feathers, Brother Tyrone & the Mindbenders, SOUL Brass Band, Ranky Tanky, Mark Braud, Glen David Andrews & the Andrews Household Band, Forgotten Souls Brass Band, Lil 'Nathan & the Zydeco Large Timers, Black Lodge Singers, Feufollet, Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole, Music Maker Blues Revue that includes Willie Farmer, Robert Lee Coleman, Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen, Alabama Slim, and Lee Allen Zeno, Tracksuit Marriage ceremony, Shiny Ribs, Excessive Steppers Brass Band, One Thoughts Brass Band, VIP Girls and Unique 4 Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, Seratones, Jonathon Lengthy, NOLA Reggae that includes Renard Poché, Water Seed, Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers, Sq. Dance NOLA, Daria & The Hip Drops, White Cloud Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Son del Batey, Comparsa de Puerto Rico, Sporty's Brass Band, Revolution and Males Buckjumpers Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, Tom McDermott with Evan Christopher, The Pfister Sisters' Tribute to The Andrews Sisters, Otis Wimberly Sr. and The Wimberly Household Gospel Singers, Tommy Sancton's New Orleans Legacy Band, Phillip Manuel, Buffalo Hunters and Cheyenne Mardi Gras Indians, Andrew Corridor's Society Brass Band, Mark Brooks & Associates, Khari Allen Lee – Tribute to Grover Washington Jr., Betty Winn & One A-Chord, Caren Inexperienced, Marina Orchestra, Keyla Richardson, AJ Loria, Roadside Superb, Huval-Fuselier Cajun Band, Shades of Reward New Orleans Interracial Gospel Choir, Craig Adams & Larger Dimensions of Reward, Anne Elise Hastings and her Revolving Solid of Characters, Fermín y Merengue4FOUR, The Trio Plus One, Rosa Metoyer, Kurt Hunter Marionettes, Muggivan Faculty of Irish Dance, Younger Audiences Performing Arts Showcase…

FRIDAY, MAY 1

Lionel Richie, Wu-Tang Clan that includes The Soul Rebels, Aaron Neville, Of Monsters and Males, Irma Thomas, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Leo Nocentelli, Davell Crawford performs James Booker , Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas, Candy Crude, Bonerama, Savoy Household Cajun Band, The Brubeck Centennial Celebration with The Brubeck Brothers Quartet, Bobby Millitello and Joey DeFrancesco, Scorching eight Brass Band, Le'Andria Johnson, Geno Delafose & French Rockin ' Boogie, Charlie Sepulveda and The Turnaround, Pirulo y La Tribu and La Tribu de Abrante of Puerto Rico, Motel Radio, Roddie Romero & the Hub Metropolis All-Stars, Eric Lindell & Marc Ford's West Coast Reunion, New Orleans Suspects, Shannon McNally, Storyville Stompers Brass Band, Paul Sanchez & the Rolling Street Present, Comanche Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Nigel Corridor, Johnny Sketch and The Soiled Notes, Stanton Moore, The Iguanas, Gregg Stafford's Jazz Hounds, Charlie Gabriel and Fri ends, Herlin Riley, Jason Neville FunkySoul Band, Jazz Violinist Michael Ward, Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings with particular friends Johnnie Allan and T.Ok. Hulin, Kim Che're, Palmetto Bug Stompers, Josh Kagler & Harmonistic Reward Campaign, Germaine Bazzle, Bamboula 2000 with particular visitor Deacon John, Viento de Agua and Son del Batey of Puerto Rico, Tribute to The New Orleans Rhythm Kings that includes Steve Pistorius, Washboard Chaz Blues Trio, Wild Tchoupitoulas and Black Feathers Mardi Gras Indians, Marc Stone, James Martin Band, Herbert McCarver & The Pin Stripe Brass Band, Charlie Halloran's Tribute to Louis Armstrong and the Allstars, The Mid-Metropolis Aces, seventh Ward Creole Hunters and Golden Comanche Mardi Gras Indians, The Wanting, Black Lodge Singers, Panorama Jazz Band, Kerry Grombacher, The Metropolis of Love Music & Worship Arts Choir, Seva Venet's New Orleans Banjo Celebration , Micaela y Fiesta Flamenca, Jackson Sq. Allstar Brass Band, Males of Class and Unique Large 7 Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, Voices of Peter Claver, The Swing Setters, Gina Forsyth and Associates, Comparsa de Puerto Rico, Spy Boy J & The Younger Technology Ma rdi Gras Indians, Sylvia Yancy Davis, Pastor Terry Gullage and Kingdom Sound, Nineveh Baptist Church Mass Choir, New Technology Brass Band, Woman & Males Rollers and Good Gents Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, Delgado Neighborhood School Jazz Ensemble, The Showers Household, New Orleans Council on Growing old Neighborhood Choir, Quincy Avenue Rhythm Band, Arte Reviver Capoeira New Orleans, Puppet Arts Theater…

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Lifeless & Firm, Lizzo, The Isley Brothers, Keb 'Mo', Nicky Jam, Tank and The Bangas, The Legendary Depend Basie Orchestra, PJ Morton, Galactic that includes Anjelika Jelly Joseph, Cyril Neville, Tribute to Artwork Neville that includes Aaron Neville, The Meters, and The Neville Brothers Band, Boyfriend, Doug Kershaw, Companions-N-Crime & The BIG Ez Band, Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings, Cowboy Mouth, Large Sam's Funky Nation, Fred Hammond, John Boutté, The Cookers that includes Billy Harper, Eddie Henderson, Donald Harrison, David Weiss, George Cables, Cecil McBee, and Billy Hart, Walter Wolfman Washington Trio, Pine Leaf Boys, Molly Tuttle, Mia Borders, Chris Thomas King, Yvette Landry & The Jukes with particular visitor Warren Storm , New Breed Brass Band, Kenny Neal, Dwayne Dopsie and The Zydeco Hellraisers, Gathering of Chiefs: Walter Prepare dinner & The Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indians with Associates, Westbank Steppers and Valley of Silent Males Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, La Tribu de Abrante , Pirulo y L a Tribu, and Atabal of Puerto Rico, Tommy McLain CC Adcock, Candy Cecilia, Invoice Summers & Jazalsa, Lena Prima, Tribute to George Lewis that includes Dr. Michael White, Sammy Rimington, and Tommy Sancton, Conjunto Típico Samaritano and Son del Batey of Puerto Rico, Tony Dagradi & Down Time, The Zion Harmonizers, Khris Royal & Darkish Matter, Leroy Jones' New Orleans Most interesting, New Orleans Nightcrawlers Brass Band, Blodie's Jazz Jam, Eden Brent, J. Monque'D Blues Revue, Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders, Smitty Dee's Brass Band, Undefeated Divas & Gents and Unique Pigeon City Steppers Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, T'Monde, Mariachi Jalisco, The Palm Court docket Jazz Band that includes Sammy Rimington, Younger Magnolias, Wild Squatoulas, and ninth Ward Black Hatchet Mardi Gras Indians, Muévelo, Jermaine Landrum & The Ample Reward Revival Choir, Watson Memorial Instructing Ministries Choir, Da Fact Brass Band, Unique 9 Occasions Girls and Sudan Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, Wealthy Collins, Grupo Sensacion, Claude Bryant and The Allstars, DinosAurchestra, Large Chief Juan & Jockimo's Groove, Xeno Moonflower, Black Lodge Singers, OperaCréole, Comparsa de Puerto Rico, Northside Cranium and Bone Gang, Connie & Dwight Fitch with St. Raymond and St. Leo the Nice Choir, NOCCA Scholar Jazz Ensemble, Neo-Tokyo 2020 that includes Takeshi Shimmura, Keiko Komaki & Satoru Ohashi, Jack Barksdale, Tonia Scott & Anointed Voices, Creole Osceola Black Masking Indians, Black Foot Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, The Legendary Rocks of Concord, Curtis Pierre with The Samba Children, Donate Puppets of Puerto Rico, Stephen Foster's Foster Household Music Program, E'Dana & Divinely Destin, New Orleans Dance Collective …

SUNDAY, MAY three

Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, John Prine, Kool & the Gang, Chick Corea: Vigilette with Carlitos Del Puerto and Marcus Gilmore, Maze that includes Frankie Beverly, Jenny Lewis, Lowrider Band, The Radiators, Tribute to Dr. John with particular friends Irma Thomas, Jon Cleary, Ivan Neville, Davell Crawford, Deacon John, and John “Papa” Gros with the Dr. John All-Star Alumni Band, The Campbell Brothers, Davell Crawford, Terence Blanchard that includes the E-Collective , Zigaboo Modeliste and The Funk Revue, Rockin 'Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters, Kermit Ruffins' Tribute to Louis Armstrong, Unique Pinettes Brass Band, James Andrews & the Crescent Metropolis All-Stars, Misplaced Bayou Ramblers, Jo-El Sonnier & Associates, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Bother, Mr. Sipp “The Mississippi Blues Child”, Bobby Lounge, Deak Harp, Naughty Professor, MoFess, J & The Causeways, .AM., Atabal and Conjunto Típico Samaritano of Puerto Rico, The Mississippi Mass Choir, From Souljas Brass Ba nd, Unique New Orleans Woman Buckjumpers and Prince of Wales Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, Tim Laughlin, Preservation Brass, Amina Figarova Sextet, DJ Captain Charles, Lulu and the Broadsides, Esther Rose, Lawrence Sieberth that includes Michael Rodriguez, Large Chief Bo Dollis, Jr. & The Wild Magnolias, Pleasure Clark, The Caesar Brothers FunkBox, Younger Pinstripe Brass Band, Leo Jackson & The Melody Clouds, Ninth Ward Hunters, Monogram Hunters, and Algiers Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, Pastor Cynthia Girtley, Troy Turner's Blues Band, Kim Carson, Gerald French & the Unique Tuxedo Brass Band, Evangelist Jackie Tolbert, Zulu Gospel Male Ensemble, Dayna Kurtz with Robert Mache, David L. Harris, Shake 'Em Up Jazz Band, Doyle Cooper, Davis Rogan, Johnette Downing and Scott Billington , Ryan Foret & Foret Custom, Patrice Fisher & Arpa with Eddie Balzola & Oriente Cuban Band, Black Lodge Singers, Son del Batey of Puerto Rico, Mohawk Hunters and The Seminole Mardi Gras Indians, UNO Jazz Research A llstars, The Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage Faculty of Music Band, Southern College Baton Rouge Jazzy Jags, Val & Love Alive Mass Choir, Franklin Avenue Music Ministry, Actual Untouchable Brass Band, Ole & Nu Model Fellas, Good Fellas, and Unique C.T.C. Steppers Social Assist & Pleasure Golf equipment, Arthur and Associates Neighborhood Choir, The RRAAMS, Kai Knight’s Silhouette Dance Ensemble, Versailles Lion Dance Crew, Burke Riley Cajun Quintet, Culu Kids’s Conventional African Dance Firm …